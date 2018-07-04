Justin Bieber

The Most Awkward Thing Happened On Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Date

That's one way to put a break on date night.

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 - 09:24

You would be forgiven for thinking that every single date Justin Bieber goes on runs as smooth as silk, but his and Hailey Baldwin's date ground to a halt on Monday when his car broke down in the middle of the street.

Awks! The Bieb's fancy af Mercedes-Benz totally failed him as the pair headed for The Hamptons.

Instagram

It seems that Justin took it in his stride though as he proved to Hailey he's great under pressure.

Yep, a bypasser captured footage of the 'Sorry' singer going full-on lollypop lady as he expertly directed traffic around the out-of-action vehicle.

Hailey can be seen standing across the road watching it all go down, no doubt impressed by her man's unexpected talent for traffic control.

Soon after a mechanic and the police reportedly arrived to save them from the mare, and while the car might have ground to a halt, it looks like there's no stopping this rekindled relationship.

© [SPLASH]

Things are reported to be heating up to the pair, as a source recently revealed to EW: “Justin and Hailey have been casually dating for roughly a month, but things seem to be heating up as the two are spending more and more time together."

Cute! and we now know that if the whole music thing goes t*ts up for Justin he's got a bright future in traffic control. Great news all-round tbh.

