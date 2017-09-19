The Official Charts Just Made All These Songs Million Sellers
Justin Bieber, Little Mix, Rag'n'Bone Man and more have just been added to the UK 'Million Sellers Club'...
Justin Bieber, Little Mix, Rag'n'Bone Man and more got a nice suprise today - they've been added to the exclusive UK 'Million Sellers Club', all having songs surpassing the million sales landmark.
Having already switched up the way the Official Singles and Albums Charts work, the Official Charts Company decided to shake things up, redefining the milestone so that streaming figures are taken into account here too.
Before today, only 169 tracks had made the million-seller achievement. Long home to classic artists including The Beatles, Elton John, Queen and more, the list having now factored in the dominant force of streaming, now features over 300 tracks including those from the biggest artists around today.
Just some of the tracks joining the club thanks to the switch-up include Justin Bieber's 'Sorry', Little Mix's 'Black Magic', The Weeknd's 'Can't Feel My Face', Rag'n'Bone Man's 'Human', Ellie Goulding's 'Love Me Like You Do' and The Killers' 'Mr Brightside'.
For those eager to know, 100 streams is equivalent to 1 sale or download and here's how the Top 10 shapes up now...
The Official Chart Millionaires Top 10:
1. Elton John - ‘Something About The Way You Look Tonight/Candle In The Wind’
2. Band Aid - ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’
3. Ed Sheeran - ‘Shape Of You’
4. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
5. Mark Ronson Ft. Bruno Mars - ‘Uptown Funk’
6. Pharrell Williams - ‘Happy’
7. Ed Sheeran - ‘Thinking Out Loud’
8. Drake Ft. Wizkid & Kyla - ‘One Dance’
9. Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne - ‘Rather Be’
10. Justin Bieber - ‘Sorry’
On the change, Martin Talbot, Chief Executive of the Official Charts Company said: "For six decades, hitting the million mark has been the landmark achievement for all of the world's greatest artists - reflecting sales of the biggest hits of each respective era. Today, in an era redefined by streaming, it makes sense to redefine this list and create a new set of 'millionaires', spanning the old world and the new.
"We are delighted that Now Music is reflecting this new way of looking at the world through our Now That's What I Call A Million collaboration, featuring many of the greatest tunes of the 21st Century. There is genuinely something for every lover of modern pop music on this fantastic collection."
Well done everyone!