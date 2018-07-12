This Is Apparently How Selena Gomez Really Feels About Justin Bieber’s Engagement

Seeing your ex move on with someone new is never the most ideal situation to find yourself in, but Selena Gomez apparently couldn’t care less about the fact that Justin Bieber is engaged to someone new.

The 25-year-old has had an on-off relationship with the singer for years – with their most recent reunion (and eventual split) taking place months before he popped the question to model girlfriend Hailey Baldwin.

While some people might have been worried about how Sel was taking the news, an insider told E! that she’s actually been done with their romance since their most recent break-up.

“Selena was surprised to hear the news, like most people. It caught her off guard and wasn't what she was expecting,” one source said, as another came forward to claim: “She has completely moved on and is putting their relationship in the past.”

The insider has insisted that Selena is “totally over him” this time around and that she realised the “last time” they parted ways that there was no future for them together.

It’s even being claimed that she wouldn’t mind if they got hitched in 2018: “At this point, she's just trying to focus on her own life and her own happiness. She's not going to get caught up in what he's doing.”

This comes amid reports that Selena sent a pointed message in the direction of her ex after being spotted wearing a t-shirt with the message “Only the strong survive” printed across it.

Either way, it looks like Sel is dealing with the engagement news on her own terms.