This Is How Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Dealing With Their Latest Split

By now pretty much everyone on the planet knows that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have once again decided to put the breaks on their relationship.

The duo had only recently got back in contact with each other following Sel's kidney transplant and her subsequent decision to break things off with boyfriend of ten months The Weeknd.

While their hockey outings and bike dates suggested that Jelena might be sticking together for good this time, reports surfaced last week claiming that the couple have hit another rough patch in their romance.

At the time, a source told E! that there's still every chance the duo will get back together but hinted that both the Biebs and Selena needed a bit of time away from each other.

As for how they've been coping with this split, an insider revealed that Sel has organised a trip to Texas to visit her family, and that Justin - who was pictured looking less than thrilled in a Mercedes G Class - is trying to work through some of his own issues.

"Selena went to Texas for the weekend to be with her family," an insider revealed. "She's on a break with Justin partly because of family pressure but also because of some issues surrounding his birthday."

This is probably ringing some major alarm bells for hardcore Jelena shippers, as March 1st happened to be the exact date the couple became Instagram official.

There's no knowing if the media intrusion into their romance dug up old problems, or if it's just a coincidence they called things off exactly when everyone considered them to be rock solid.

Sigh.