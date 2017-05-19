Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Congratulates Harry Styles On Lolz Carpool Karaoke And New Album 

Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 16:06

Justin Bieber is a Harry Styles fan - officially. And it’s all just too much for us to deal with TBH. 

Copyright [Getty]
Like everyone else with a wifi connection The Biebs has watched Harry’s epic Carpool Karaoke session with James Corden and he thought it was… and we quote… “hilarious”. 

“Just watched Harry styles carpool karaoke!! Hilarious,” the Canadian singer wrote on his Instagram along with a screen grab of Hazza in action. 

Probably even more excitingly, for Harry anyway, is the fact that JB has also sent congratulations to the 1D star for making such an awesome album. 

Just watched Harry styles carpool karaoke!! Hilarious! Also congrats on the album, it sounds great !

Just watched Harry styles carpool karaoke!! Hilarious! Also congrats on the album, it sounds great !

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

“Also congrats on the album, it sounds great,” he wrote. Short and to the point, but still. 

Harry’s self-titled debut is currently at the top of the charts, and we now know Justin helped to make it number one. 

At least we'd like to think that Justin queued up at his local record shop and didn’t just blag a copy, because that makes this whole scenario even cuter. 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH! The 7 most heartbreakingly sad reality show exits ever! 

Latest News

Arms

Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Nintendo’s Wacky New Fighting Game, Arms

South Park: The Fractured But Hole

YAASSS! We FINALLY Have A Release Date For The New South Park Game

Selena Gomez won&#039;t date Niall Horan even though she&#039;s flattered by his crush on her

Selena Gomez Is Flattered By Niall Horan’s Crush But Won’t Ever Date Him

The Kardashian&#039;s fave make up guru is launching her own range of make up

The Kardashian’s Go-To Make Up Guru Is Launching Her Own Make Up Range

Justin Bieber is a fan of Harry Styles&#039; Carpool Karaoke and his new album

Justin Bieber Congratulates Harry Styles On Lolz Carpool Karaoke And New Album 

Lateysha Grace has posted a super lol dancing in Ibiza video

Lateysha Dancing In A Teeny Tiny Bikini Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today 

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture

Vicky Pattison Basically Looks Perfect In Boob-Tastic New Instagram Pic

Marnie Simpson is really happy being single and has no plans to get in a relationship

Marnie Simpson’s In A Really Good Place Right Now And Doesn’t Want A Relationship Just So You Know

Harry Styles Just Entered At No.1 On The UK Albums Chart!

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Little Mix Announce Who They’ve Collaborated With On ‘Power’ And You Need Listen To The Teaser Right Now

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

What You Missed In Music: Solange’s Message To Her Teen Self, Katy Perry Surprises Museum-Goers & More

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

This Is Your Chance To Ask Jason Derulo ANYTHING...

Charlie Hunnam

Watch Charlie Hunnam Play A Revealing Game Of 'Never Have I Ever!'

Instagram Has Been Rated As The Worst Social Network For Young People’s Mental Health

Linkin Park Gave Us The Best Answer To People Asking About Their 'New' Sound On 'One More Light'

More From Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is a fan of Harry Styles&#039; Carpool Karaoke and his new album
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Congratulates Harry Styles On Lolz Carpool Karaoke And New Album 

Music

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Leap To No.1 Thanks To A Little Help From Justin Bieber

Music

DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber & Friends Land Straight In At No.1 On The Official UK Singles Chart!

Celebrity

Justin Bieber's 'Leaked' Tour Rider Is Just As Incredible As You'd Imagine

Celebrity

Justin Bieber And Hailee Steinfeld Just Sparked All Of The Romance Rumours

DJ Khaled

I'm The One (Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne) [Explicit]

Music

New Music Out This Week: 28th April 2017

Justin Bieber

Fan Account Of The Week: @UK_BieberNews

Fan Account Of The Week: @UK_BieberNews

Celebrity

Justin Bieber Reflects On How Far He's Come Since His DUI Arrest in 2014

Celebrity

Justin Bieber Is Back At It With Those Topless Selfies

Major Lazer

Cold Water (Ft. Justin Bieber & MØ) (Lyric Video)

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Gets Her PDA On With Stephen Bear In An Incredibly Risky Dress

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

Celebrity

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

This Is How Much Reality Stars' Plastic Surgeries Actually Cost

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear react to Jess Impiazzi&#039;s new tattoo
TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Jess Impiazzi Stitched Up Her Fiancé On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Just Had The Most Emotional Reunion With Pregnant Ferne McCann