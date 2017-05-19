Justin Bieber Congratulates Harry Styles On Lolz Carpool Karaoke And New Album 

Justin Bieber is a Harry Styles fan - officially. And it’s all just too much for us to deal with TBH.

Like everyone else with a wifi connection The Biebs has watched Harry’s epic Carpool Karaoke session with James Corden and he thought it was… and we quote… “hilarious”.

“Just watched Harry styles carpool karaoke!! Hilarious,” the Canadian singer wrote on his Instagram along with a screen grab of Hazza in action.

Probably even more excitingly, for Harry anyway, is the fact that JB has also sent congratulations to the 1D star for making such an awesome album.

“Also congrats on the album, it sounds great,” he wrote. Short and to the point, but still.

Harry’s self-titled debut is currently at the top of the charts, and we now know Justin helped to make it number one.

At least we'd like to think that Justin queued up at his local record shop and didn’t just blag a copy, because that makes this whole scenario even cuter.

Words: Olivia Cooke

