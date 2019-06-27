Why Fans Are Convinced Justin Bieber’s New Song Is About Selena Gomez

Fans think that Justin Bieber’s new song with Chris Brown makes reference to his past relationship with Selena Gomez.

Their track ‘Don’t Check On Me’ dropped on Tuesday night, with some of the lyrics seeming to fit the story of Jelena. For a quick refresher, Justin and Selena dated on and off for around seven years beginning in 2010.

Getty

Justin, who married Hailey Baldwin back in September, sings: “Might run across your mind but don’t worry ’bout me, no / My heart is back in one piece, it ain’t skipped a beat, no / Feeling rested up, I ain’t missing sleep, no-oh. ‘

“Don’t take it personal if I can’t reply now / I’m distant ’cause I don’t wanna be reached now / Won’t let the ghosts of our past weigh my future down / I’m liberated. Energy’s like a circle, it comes back around / Reciprocated / Don’t shed no more tears.”

Getty

An additional verse reads: “Oh, don’t go reaching out’ / Cause you can’t have everything / Your head and your heart won’t feel the same / Even if it feels like it every time.

“Don’t check on me if we’re not together / And it’s probably for a reason / Every heartbreak has its season / It ain’t always summer in June” as Chris Brown adds: “I know it hurts you so bad just to see me happy / That I finally moved on, and you thought it wouldn’t happen.”

Getty

While some fans have pointed out that the song describes Jelena perfectly, others have argued that not every song about a doomed relationship has to come from personal experience.

The jury's out.