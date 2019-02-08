Why Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Were Celibate Until They Got Married

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have opened up about their relationship and revealed that they remained celibate throughout their entire romance until tying the knot.

The couple opened up about their connection in a cover interview with Vogue, stating that they kept it PG throughout their 12 week period of dating in order for Justin to “rededicate” himself to God.

Vogue

In their first joint interview as a married couple, the 25-year-old explained: “I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that.

“I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behaviour.”

Getty

The pair initially met in 2009 but didn’t become firm friends until several years later after bumping into each other at church.

“One day Justin walked into Hillsong and was like, ‘Hey, you got older.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s up?’ Over time he became my best guy friend. I was running around with him as his homie, but we weren’t hanging out [romantically].”

The couple later had a “very dramatic excommunication” while Justin struggled with problems in his personal life, only to reconnect for good after seeing each other again last June.