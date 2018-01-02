Justin Timberlake Is Releasing a New Single This Friday
The 'Mirrors' star is also releasing an album in February...
Justin Timberlake is easily one of music's biggest superstars. From his days in *NSYNC to his huge debut album and his game-changing sophomore record to the incredible 'Mirrors', there's no denying that he has helped shape the sound of modern pop.
And now he's about to kick off a new era. A single is out on Friday and the album is out in February.
NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. YOU CAN LISTEN TO NEW JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE THIS WEEK.
Rumours about new Justin music have circulated for months but the 'Cry Me a River' hitmaker had remained quiet. That is until now. Justin took to Twitter today to post a video teasing a new album titled 'Man of the Woods' that will be out next month.
He also captioned the clip 'FRIDAY...', confirming that his latest single will be out in three days.
Discussing the new record in the teaser, Justin says: "This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family." He then goes on to also reveal: "but more so than any other album that I've ever written [it's about] where I'm from. And it's personal."
Judging by the music played in the short clip, he's made a country-inspired pop record.
Although with Pharrell Williams, Danja and Max Martin involved, it could be anything.
Regardless of its sound, we know that Justin will have made some excellent music.
We cannot wait to hear it and see him perform at the Super Bowl after its release.
Words: Sam Prance
