Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Is Releasing a New Single This Friday

The 'Mirrors' star is also releasing an album in February...

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 17:45

Justin Timberlake is easily one of music's biggest superstars. From his days in *NSYNC to his huge debut album and his game-changing sophomore record to the incredible 'Mirrors', there's no denying that he has helped shape the sound of modern pop.

And now he's about to kick off a new era. A single is out on Friday and the album is out in February.

Aren't you something to admire, 'cause your shine is something like a mirror
And I can't help but notice, you reflect in this heart of mine
If you ever feel alone and the glare makes me hard to find
Just know that I'm always parallel on the other side
'Cause with your hand in my hand and a pocket full of soul

I can tell you there's no place we couldn't go
Just put your hand on the glass, I'm here trying to pull you through
You just gotta be strong
'Cause I don't wanna lose you now

I'm looking right at the other half of me
The vacancy that sat in my heart
Is a space that now you hold
Show me how to fight for now
And I'll tell you, baby, it was easy
Coming back into you once I figured it out
You were right here all along
It's like you're my mirror

My mirror staring back at me
I couldn't get any bigger
With anyone else beside of me
And now it's clear as this promise
That we're making two reflections into one
'Cause it's like you're my mirror
My mirror staring back at me, staring back at me
Aren't you something, an original, 'cause it doesn't seem merely assembled

And I can't help but stare 'cause I see truth somewhere in your eyes
Ooh I can't ever change without you, you reflect me, I love that about you
And if I could, I would look at us all the time
'Cause with your hand in my hand and a pocket full of soul
I can tell you there's no place we couldn't go

Just put your hand on the past, I'm here trying to pull you through
You just gotta be strong
'Cause I don't wanna lose you now
I'm looking right at the other half of me

The vacancy that sat in my heart
Is a space that now you hold
Show me how to fight for now
And I'll tell you, baby, it was easy
Coming back into you once I figured it out
You were right here all along
It's like you're my mirror
My mirror staring back at me

I couldn't get any bigger
With anyone else beside of me
And now it's clear as this promise
That we're making two reflections into one
'Cause it's like you're my mirror
My mirror staring back at me, staring back at me
Yesterday is history
Tomorrow's a mystery

I can see you looking back at me
Keep your eyes on me
Baby, keep your eyes on me
'Cause I don't wanna lose you now
I'm looking right at the other half of me

The vacancy that sat in my heart
Is a space that now you hold
Show me how to fight for now
And I'll tell you, baby, it was easy
Coming back into you once I figured it out
You were right here all along
It's like you're my mirror
My mirror staring back at me

I couldn't get any bigger
With anyone else beside of me
And now it's clear as this promise
That we're making two reflections into one
'Cause it's like you're my mirror
My mirror staring back at me, staring back at me

You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
Now you're the inspiration for this precious song
And I just wanna see your face light up since you put me on

So now I say goodbye to the old me, it's already gone
And I can't wait wait wait wait wait to get you home
Just to let you know, you are
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
Girl you're my reflection, all I see is you
My reflection, in everything I do

You're my reflection and all I see is you
My reflection, in everything I do
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. YOU CAN LISTEN TO NEW JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE THIS WEEK.

Rumours about new Justin music have circulated for months but the 'Cry Me a River' hitmaker had remained quiet. That is until now. Justin took to Twitter today to post a video teasing a new album titled 'Man of the Woods' that will be out next month.

He also captioned the clip 'FRIDAY...', confirming that his latest single will be out in three days.

Discussing the new record in the teaser, Justin says: "This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family." He then goes on to also reveal: "but more so than any other album that I've ever written [it's about] where I'm from. And it's personal." 

Judging by the music played in the short clip, he's made a country-inspired pop record.

Although with Pharrell Williams, Danja and Max Martin involved, it could be anything.

Regardless of its sound, we know that Justin will have made some excellent music.

We cannot wait to hear it and see him perform at the Super Bowl after its release.

