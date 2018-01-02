Justin Timberlake Is Releasing a New Single This Friday

View the lyrics

Aren't you something to admire, 'cause your shine is something like a mirror

And I can't help but notice, you reflect in this heart of mine

If you ever feel alone and the glare makes me hard to find

Just know that I'm always parallel on the other side

'Cause with your hand in my hand and a pocket full of soul



I can tell you there's no place we couldn't go

Just put your hand on the glass, I'm here trying to pull you through

You just gotta be strong

'Cause I don't wanna lose you now



I'm looking right at the other half of me

The vacancy that sat in my heart

Is a space that now you hold

Show me how to fight for now

And I'll tell you, baby, it was easy

Coming back into you once I figured it out

You were right here all along

It's like you're my mirror



My mirror staring back at me

I couldn't get any bigger

With anyone else beside of me

And now it's clear as this promise

That we're making two reflections into one

'Cause it's like you're my mirror

My mirror staring back at me, staring back at me

Aren't you something, an original, 'cause it doesn't seem merely assembled



And I can't help but stare 'cause I see truth somewhere in your eyes

Ooh I can't ever change without you, you reflect me, I love that about you

And if I could, I would look at us all the time

'Cause with your hand in my hand and a pocket full of soul

I can tell you there's no place we couldn't go



Just put your hand on the past, I'm here trying to pull you through

You just gotta be strong

'Cause I don't wanna lose you now

I'm looking right at the other half of me



The vacancy that sat in my heart

Is a space that now you hold

Show me how to fight for now

And I'll tell you, baby, it was easy

Coming back into you once I figured it out

You were right here all along

It's like you're my mirror

My mirror staring back at me



I couldn't get any bigger

With anyone else beside of me

And now it's clear as this promise

That we're making two reflections into one

'Cause it's like you're my mirror

My mirror staring back at me, staring back at me

Yesterday is history

Tomorrow's a mystery



I can see you looking back at me

Keep your eyes on me

Baby, keep your eyes on me

'Cause I don't wanna lose you now

I'm looking right at the other half of me



The vacancy that sat in my heart

Is a space that now you hold

Show me how to fight for now

And I'll tell you, baby, it was easy

Coming back into you once I figured it out

You were right here all along

It's like you're my mirror

My mirror staring back at me



I couldn't get any bigger

With anyone else beside of me

And now it's clear as this promise

That we're making two reflections into one

'Cause it's like you're my mirror

My mirror staring back at me, staring back at me



You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

Now you're the inspiration for this precious song

And I just wanna see your face light up since you put me on



So now I say goodbye to the old me, it's already gone

And I can't wait wait wait wait wait to get you home

Just to let you know, you are

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

Girl you're my reflection, all I see is you

My reflection, in everything I do



You're my reflection and all I see is you

My reflection, in everything I do

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

You are you are the love of my life

Writer(s): Jerome Harmon, James Fauntleroy, Justin Timberlake, Garland Mosley, Chris Godbey, Timothy Mosley Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com