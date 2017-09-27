Justin Timberlake Might Be Doing The Super Bowl Next Year
He's bringing 'SexyBack' - and who else? Janet? Jay-Z?
It's that time of year again: WHO IS PLAYING THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW?
While it feels like Lady Gaga jumped from a stadium roof and spider crawled mid-air to perform 'Poker Face' just yesterday, the Super Bowl is just four months away and the one and only Justin Timberlake is rumoured to be performing.
US Weekly report that the pop superstar is currently 'finalising' a deal that'll see him take the world-famous stage for the third time (!), this time as the main headline act.
The 'Mirrors' singer co-headlined the 2001 show with his band *NSYNC, Aerosmith and ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, then appeared three years later as a solo act to perform alongside Janet Jackson.
We all remember that performance for the infamous wardrobe malfunction, one that unfairly blacklisted Jackson from radio and changed the course of her legendary career, while JT managed to slip under the radar.
The pop icon was still banned from the halftime show in 2014 - a whole decade later! - although if the NFL can invite Justin to headline then there is no reason Janet should still be shunned.
The timing for Justin makes total sense as he's currently working on his fifth solo album, and there's a bunch of collaborators he could bring onstage from Pharrell and Jay-Z to, of course, the *NSYNC boys.
We're here for Justin bringing 'SexyBack' to the Super Bowl next February, as long as he also brings Janet back to let her have the moment she deserved.
See also: revive 2007 with Nelly Furtado and Timbaland, please and thank you.
Words: Ross McNeilage
