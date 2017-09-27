Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Might Be Doing The Super Bowl Next Year

He's bringing 'SexyBack' - and who else? Janet? Jay-Z?

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 17:02

It's that time of year again: WHO IS PLAYING THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW?

While it feels like Lady Gaga jumped from a stadium roof and spider crawled mid-air to perform 'Poker Face' just yesterday, the Super Bowl is just four months away and the one and only Justin Timberlake is rumoured to be performing.

US Weekly report that the pop superstar is currently 'finalising' a deal that'll see him take the world-famous stage for the third time (!), this time as the main headline act.

View the lyrics
Aren't you something to admire, 'cause your shine is something like a mirror
And I can't help but notice, you reflect in this heart of mine
If you ever feel alone and the glare makes me hard to find
Just know that I'm always parallel on the other side
'Cause with your hand in my hand and a pocket full of soul

I can tell you there's no place we couldn't go
Just put your hand on the glass, I'm here trying to pull you through
You just gotta be strong
'Cause I don't wanna lose you now

I'm looking right at the other half of me
The vacancy that sat in my heart
Is a space that now you hold
Show me how to fight for now
And I'll tell you, baby, it was easy
Coming back into you once I figured it out
You were right here all along
It's like you're my mirror

My mirror staring back at me
I couldn't get any bigger
With anyone else beside of me
And now it's clear as this promise
That we're making two reflections into one
'Cause it's like you're my mirror
My mirror staring back at me, staring back at me
Aren't you something, an original, 'cause it doesn't seem merely assembled

And I can't help but stare 'cause I see truth somewhere in your eyes
Ooh I can't ever change without you, you reflect me, I love that about you
And if I could, I would look at us all the time
'Cause with your hand in my hand and a pocket full of soul
I can tell you there's no place we couldn't go

Just put your hand on the past, I'm here trying to pull you through
You just gotta be strong
'Cause I don't wanna lose you now
I'm looking right at the other half of me

The vacancy that sat in my heart
Is a space that now you hold
Show me how to fight for now
And I'll tell you, baby, it was easy
Coming back into you once I figured it out
You were right here all along
It's like you're my mirror
My mirror staring back at me

I couldn't get any bigger
With anyone else beside of me
And now it's clear as this promise
That we're making two reflections into one
'Cause it's like you're my mirror
My mirror staring back at me, staring back at me
Yesterday is history
Tomorrow's a mystery

I can see you looking back at me
Keep your eyes on me
Baby, keep your eyes on me
'Cause I don't wanna lose you now
I'm looking right at the other half of me

The vacancy that sat in my heart
Is a space that now you hold
Show me how to fight for now
And I'll tell you, baby, it was easy
Coming back into you once I figured it out
You were right here all along
It's like you're my mirror
My mirror staring back at me

I couldn't get any bigger
With anyone else beside of me
And now it's clear as this promise
That we're making two reflections into one
'Cause it's like you're my mirror
My mirror staring back at me, staring back at me

You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
Now you're the inspiration for this precious song
And I just wanna see your face light up since you put me on

So now I say goodbye to the old me, it's already gone
And I can't wait wait wait wait wait to get you home
Just to let you know, you are
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
Girl you're my reflection, all I see is you
My reflection, in everything I do

You're my reflection and all I see is you
My reflection, in everything I do
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
You are you are the love of my life
Writer(s): Jerome Harmon, James Fauntleroy, Justin Timberlake, Garland Mosley, Chris Godbey, Timothy Mosley Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The 'Mirrors' singer co-headlined the 2001 show with his band *NSYNC, Aerosmith and ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, then appeared three years later as a solo act to perform alongside Janet Jackson.

We all remember that performance for the infamous wardrobe malfunction, one that unfairly blacklisted Jackson from radio and changed the course of her legendary career, while JT managed to slip under the radar.

The pop icon was still banned from the halftime show in 2014 - a whole decade later! - although if the NFL can invite Justin to headline then there is no reason Janet should still be shunned.

Getty Images

The timing for Justin makes total sense as he's currently working on his fifth solo album, and there's a bunch of collaborators he could bring onstage from Pharrell and Jay-Z to, of course, the *NSYNC boys.

We're here for Justin bringing 'SexyBack' to the Super Bowl next February, as long as he also brings Janet back to let her have the moment she deserved.

See also: revive 2007 with Nelly Furtado and Timbaland, please and thank you.

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE'S 'NOT A BAD THING' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Said all I want from you
Is to see you tomorrow
And every tomorrow
Maybe you'll let me borrow, your heart
And is it too much to ask for every Sunday?
An while we're at it throw in every other day to start

I know people make promises all the time

Then they turn right around and break them
When someone cuts your heart open with a knife and you're bleeding
But I could be that guy to heal it over time
And I won't stop until you believe it
'Cause baby you're worth it

So don't act like it's a bad thing to fall in love with me

Cause you might look around and find your dreams come true with me
Spend all your time and your money just to find out that my love was free
So don't act like it's a bad thing to fall in love with me, me
It's not a bad thing to fall in love with me, me

Now how about I be the last voice you hear tonight?

And every other night for the rest of the nights that there are
And every morning I just wanna see you staring back at me
'Cause I know that's a good place to start

I know people make promises all the time

Then they turn right around and break them
Then someone cuts your heart open with a knife
Now you're bleeding
Don't you know that I could be that guy to heal it over time
And I won't stop until you believe it
Cause baby you're worth it

So don't act like it's a bad thing to fall in love with me

Cause you might look around and find your dreams come true with me
Spend all your time and your money just find out my love was free
So don't act like it's a bad thing to fall in love with me, me
It's not a bad thing to fall in love with me, me
Not such a bad thing to fall in love with me

No I won't fill your mind with broken promises
And wasted time
And if you fall
You'll always land right in these arms
These arms of mine
Don't act like it's a bad thing to fall in love with me
Cause you might look around and find your dreams come true with me
Spend all your time and your money just to find out that my love was free
So don't act like it's a bad thing to fall in love with me, me
It's not a bad thing to fall in love with me, me
Not such a bad thing to fall in love with me
Writer(s): MOSLEY TIMOTHY Z, FAUNTLEROY JAMES EDWARD, TIMBERLAKE JUSTIN R, HARMON JEROME, GODBEY CHRIS Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

Camila Cabello Is Nominated For A Latin Grammy Award

'Love Drought' Is Michelle Obama's Favourite Song from Lemonade

9 A-List Celebs Whose Family Members Have Been On A Reality Show

Justin Timberlake Might Be Doing The Super Bowl Next Year

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

The Trailer For 'ANNIHILATION' Starring Natalie Portman Is Here And It Looks Incredible

Kim Kardashian Calls Out KUWTK Producer For 'Confirming' Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

The Ultimate Coat And Jacket Edit For AW17

Bella Thorne’s Most ‘You Ok Hun?’ Moments

Demi Lovato Teases Two Amazing Songs from Tell Me You Love Me on Instagram

YTer Katie Snooks Hints She's Been Scouted For Love Island 2018

Minecraft Story Mode

This New Minecraft Update Just Might Be The Best One Yet!

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach's Charlotte Dawson Breaks Down In Tears During First Ever Tattoo Session

14 Underrated, Long Forgotten Geordie Shore Legends We Miss Every Day

Little Mix

Little Mix Now Have A Massive 10 Million Followers on Twitter

Stormzy Premieres Incredible 'Gang Signs & Prayer' Film

15 Of The Most Famous Reality Villains: Where Are They Now?

We Didn't Think We Needed A Game Like This Until RIGHT NOW

Bruce Willis Is Returning For Another Die Hard Movie

More From Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Might Be Doing The Super Bowl Next Year

Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake and More To Perform At Charlottesville Benefit Concert

We really thought these celebrity couples were in it for life
TV Shows

11 Celebrity Couples We Thought Were In It For Life

Pharrell Williams Is Working on the New Ariana Grande Album

Vidiots

The Vidiots Watch Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop The Feeling!' [Explicit]

Music

Watch Justin Timberlake Perform ‘CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!’ Live At The Oscars 2017

TV Shows

11 Celeb Couples That Proved That Some Relationships Just Won't Die

justin timberlake, britney spears, denim outfits
Celebrity

Does Justin Timberlake Regret That Double Denim Britney Spears Outfit? Say It Ain’t So

Celebrity

Justin Timberlake's Latest Selfie Nearly Landed Him In Jail

Trolls
Trolls

MTV Movie Spotlight: ‘Trolls’

Trolls
Trolls

Justin Timberlake And Anna Kendrick Play GUESS THE CELEB HAIR!

Music

Blast From The Past: Pictures Of The World's Biggest Popstars Then & Now

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Stephen Bear Opens Up About His Secret Tattoo In Honour Of Charlotte Crosby

This Ex On The Beach Couple Are Still Together And Our Minds Are Blown

14 Underrated, Long Forgotten Geordie Shore Legends We Miss Every Day

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Devastating Boob Job Scars As She Breaks Down In Tears Over Trolls

Sophie Kasaei Is 'Sick' Of Looking At Pictures Taken Before Her Body Transformation

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Hints He Necked On With Abbie Holborn Because She C*ck Blocked Him With Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Love Island's Chris Hughes Ruthlessly Exposes 'Flirty Texts' Katie Price Sent Him Behind Olivia Attwood's Back

Caitlyn Jenner's Rep Confirms That Kylie Jenner IS Pregnant With Travis Scott's Baby

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Struggled With Excess Drinking And Mental Health Issues During One Direction

Celebrity

15 Of The Most Famous Reality Villains: Where Are They Now?

Kim Kardashian Hits Out At False Speculation About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

You'll Never Guess Where Marnie Simpson Is Getting Laser Hair Removal