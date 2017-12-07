Justine Skye Announces Debut Album 'ULTRAVIOLET'

It's time for Justine Skye's takeover.

The R&B starlet has proved herself to be one of the most exciting rising stars with three EP releases in almost as many years and now her highly-anticipated debut is finally coming.

Justine made the big announcement over the weekend, celebrating with a brand new music video and a new song written by PartyNextDoor. Not bad for one weekend, huh?

Ultraviolet is the title of the purple princess' debut album, a 10-track set that features previous singles 'U Don't Know' and 'Back For More', which drops on January 19th.

The brilliant new single 'Don't Think About It' is leading the campaign with a glossy new visual that shows Skye can dance just as amazingly as she can sing.

Co-directed by the legendary Laurieann Gibson - Lady Gaga's former creative director - it's Justine's first dance video and we are shook by how effortlessly she kills it.

Getty Images

The new video isn't all that she has blessed us with as she also dropped a brand new song, the addictive 'Goodlove' that was written by PartyNextDoor, the man behind Rihanna's 'Work'.

Ultraviolet boasts collaborations with Wizkid and Jeremih just to name a few of the stars that Justine has worked with on the new material, so we know this is going to be huge.

It might be too late for her album but after seeing Zara Larsson praise Skye on Twitter yesterday, we hope the two powerhouses can collaborate in the future!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

FIND OUT THE LATEST MTV NEWS BELOW