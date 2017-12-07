Justine Skye

Justine Skye Announces Debut Album 'ULTRAVIOLET'

The rising star just dropped the brilliant music video for 'Don't Think About It'...

Monday, December 11, 2017 - 13:08

It's time for Justine Skye's takeover.

The R&B starlet has proved herself to be one of the most exciting rising stars with three EP releases in almost as many years and now her highly-anticipated debut is finally coming.

Justine made the big announcement over the weekend, celebrating with a brand new music video and a new song written by PartyNextDoor. Not bad for one weekend, huh?

Ultraviolet is the title of the purple princess' debut album, a 10-track set that features previous singles 'U Don't Know' and 'Back For More', which drops on January 19th.

The brilliant new single 'Don't Think About It' is leading the campaign with a glossy new visual that shows Skye can dance just as amazingly as she can sing.

Co-directed by the legendary Laurieann Gibson - Lady Gaga's former creative director - it's Justine's first dance video and we are shook by how effortlessly she kills it.

Getty Images

The new video isn't all that she has blessed us with as she also dropped a brand new song, the addictive 'Goodlove' that was written by PartyNextDoor, the man behind Rihanna's 'Work'.

Ultraviolet boasts collaborations with Wizkid and Jeremih just to name a few of the stars that Justine has worked with on the new material, so we know this is going to be huge.

It might be too late for her album but after seeing Zara Larsson praise Skye on Twitter yesterday, we hope the two powerhouses can collaborate in the future!

Justine Skye - Don't Think About It

My Debut Album ULTRAVIOLET Drops January 19th 2018 Pre-Orders start + my new track GOODLOVE drops at midnight LETTTTS GEDDDDITTT! I need y’all to share this, tell ya friend, ya aunty, ya teachers. Change your avatars to the artwork (idk if its still called an avatar) I’m freakinggg out in the best way $%*! #ULTRAVIOLET 🚀🦄💜🔮✨

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

FIND OUT THE LATEST MTV NEWS BELOW

More From Justine Skye

Singer Justine Skye attends the 31st FN Achievement Awards at IAC Headquarters on November 28, 2017 in New York City
Justine Skye Announces Debut Album 'ULTRAVIOLET'
Justine Skye
Justine Skye Ft. Wizkid - 'U Don't Know' - Behind The Scenes
Music
Watch: Justine Skye Gives Us A Behind The Scenes Look At Her Sexy 'U Don't Know' Vid

Trending Articles

Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Just Got Another Ex's Tattoo Removed After Her Split With Stephen Bear
It Looks Like Sam Gowland Has Some Competition For Chloe Ferry's Heart
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei Ripped Into Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie In The Funniest Way As She Hung With Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan
Kylie Jenner fuels pregnancy rumours after she wears a coat in a heatwave
Celebrity
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Just Announced The Sex Of Her Baby With A Christmas Picture
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location
Did Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies?
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Is Backing THIS I'm A Celebrity Campmate To Take The Jungle Crown
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Amber Davies Is 'Back With' Her Ex-Boyfriend After Kem Cetinay Split
Sophie Kasaei
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei’s Underboob Selfie Has Left Everyone Gobsmacked
Stephen Bear Breaks His Silence On The Possibility Of Charlotte Crosby Reunion