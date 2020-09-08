The Internet Reacts To Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber Holding Hands In New York

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber have been pictured holding hands in New York City and the internet has a lot of feelings about their rumoured relationship.

The duo were snapped wandering around the city on Monday, with a fan on Twitter claiming to have seen them “kissing” in Washington Square Park that same day.

The fan wrote: “legitimately was just sitting next to jacob elordi and kaia gerber in washington square park and they r definitely dating and i definitely made them uncomfortable w my staring.”

Someone else responded: “so jacob is now with kaia, wow okay,” as another fan came forward with their own apparent eyewitness account: “i just saw jacob elordi and kaia gerber on a date in nyc and the beauty those two hold.”

Rumours about Jacob and Kaia’s relationship status first surfaced on September 1st when they were spotted heading out to dinner in Malibu. At the time, an insider opened up to E! News about their connection.

“Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there,” the source said. “They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests.”

The same source claimed Kaia’s family “adore” Jacob and said there’s a definite “flirtation” between the two of them: “She has told friends she is single and is only having fun and hanging out with people.”

Would you ship them as an official couple?