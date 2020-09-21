This Is Reportedly The Reason Why Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber Skipped The Emmys

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber didn’t make an appearance at the virtual Emmys on Sunday night and fans are trying to work out why.

Instead of taking part in the broadcast, it’s been speculated that the couple are still on holiday in Los Cabos, Mexico. They were last pictured cuddling in a swimming pool on Friday during their mini-break with Kaia’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Getty

Images of their poolside PDA were published on MailOnline, with an insider telling E! News that Kaia’s family approve of her new romance: “The four of them hang out, but they also spend time as couples alone.”

The same source said Jacob and Kaia "have been hanging out at a beach club, where they were holding hands and making out. They look very happy together, always smiling and pulling each other in close. They seem very into each other and are having a good time."

Getty

Relationship rumours first kicked off in September when the duo were photographed grabbing dinner at Nobu Malibu. At the time, a source told E! that the pair hadn’t defined their relationship yet, saying “there is nothing serious going on there.”

“They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him."

Getty

Considering they’re already taking family trips together, it sounds like a lot has changed in the space of a few weeks.