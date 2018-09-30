A 2 Minute Guide To Everything Kanye West Got Up To This Weekend

It's been quite the weekend for a certain Kanye West and if you're finding it a little more than tiring to keep up with his antics but don't want to be left smiling and nodding with no clue what everyone's on about during your lunch break, we've got all the necessary details right here.

From his official name change and confirmation he's still thinking about running for President in 2020 down to *that* pro-Trump speech on SNL, here's your two minute wrap up so you don't waste more than 120 seconds of your life trying to work out what the eff has been going down.

Getty / SNL

It's Ye now

First up comes the news that Kanye has decided he's over being Kanye and from here onwards shall be known as just plain Ye.

Whether his time is so precious he can't commit to two syllables or he just fancied a change up for autumn, we may never know. What we do know is that Ye (formerly-Yeezy-formerly-Pablo-formerly-Mr-Kim-Kardashian-West-formerly-Kanye) announced this thrilling update via the Twitter. Because it's 2018 and all that.

the being formally known as Kanye West



I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

You can now buy the official 'I Love It' music video outfits

If you're from more of the can't be arsed camp when it comes to Halloween costumes, ditch the papier mache and just fork out for an official pair of 'I Love It' costumes. Not only can you and a mate go as Ye and Lil Pump for Halloween, you'll basically be a meme incarnate.

Kanye West's online shop has updated to include a long-sleeve tee for his single 'I Love It' with Lil Pump and a costume set that portrays the same boxy & hilarious outfits that replicate what Ye & Pump wore in the music video. They're set to ship out before Halloween. pic.twitter.com/ksqycSCC4l — RAP HUB (@RapperHub) September 30, 2018

For just $200 on the official YEEZY Supply website the look is yours - at least until it inevitably sells out.

He got booed on SNL

Ariana Grande might've pulled out of Saturday Night Live this weekend, but it was ok as instead we had Ye to fill her designer shoes. Unfortunately the audience didn't seem to be quite as excited about this, particularly when he rocked up in a MAGA hat and proceeded to make a pro-Trump speech.

Making slightly more sense than Trump himself tends to do when he's let loose on the mic, Ye spoke about why he supports the President. While his speech was cut off by the broadcast ending, audience members including Chris Rock caught his words on camera.

Getty / SNL

“I wanna cry right now, black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feelin’ inside right now…” he says as the crowd boos. “The blacks want always Democrats…you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan."

Wowwwww only 3 people clapped. Chris Rock is laughing At @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/jAGP5OwKXD — 2cool2blog (@2Cool2Bloggg) September 30, 2018

In a separate clip, Kanye continues: “There’s so many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

Going on to thank SNL for having him on, he said that he still fancies running for President in 2020, just in case you were wondering.

He made some controversial comments about the 13th Amendment

Following on from where he left off on SNL, Kanye took to Twitter to share some thoughts on dismantling the 13th Amendment, which if you didn't know, is the amendment of the US constitution that abolished slavery in 1865.

the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

While he apparently doesn't want to abolish the amendment, Kanye added that he would like to 'amend' it.

not abolish but. let’s amend the 13th amendment



We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

Ye's fellow celebs are pretty peed off about it

During Kanye's SNL speech he shared an opinion that '90% of all media' are liberal - but it looks like they aren't the only ones as plenty of celebs have been vocalising criticisms both of his MAGA hat and his words on the amending the 13th Amendment. While Kanye didn't go into a whole lot of detail about exactly why he wants to get rid of the 13th Amendment, his post on Instagram suggests he is specificially talking about removing the wording which legally allows convicted criminals to pay unpaid servitude.

Still, it's a bold statement to make without clarification and celebs including Questlove, Chris Evans and Lana Del Rey have all had things to say about Kanye's hat and tweets.

There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/4jCFwB4T5U — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018

Lana Del Rey, who performed at Kanye and Kim’s wedding, left this comment on Kanye’s Instagram post of his MAGA hat. pic.twitter.com/GAJx0ZRrHD — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 30, 2018

Like i find it strange he isn’t trending at all, yet we all typing the same thing, but for all that “he cancelled” talk there was an ounce of hope in our souls tonight. But all we got was...well...I’m kinda sad man — now known as “?ue” (@questlove) September 30, 2018

ICYMI, Kanye also mentioned during his SNL speech that he was 'bullied' about wearing his MAGA hat backstage. "You see they laughing at me. You heard ’em, they scream at me, they bully me. They bullied me backstage they said, “Don’t go out there with that hat on.” They bullied me backstage. They bullied me,’ he said as show cut to the credits.

Doesn't look like that's good enough reasoning for Swizz Beatz, though:

Oh yeah, Ye's also done some new music but didn't actually release it as expected

Rumour had it that Kanye's new record Yandhi was due to hit the World Wide Web on Saturday to coincide with his SNL appearance. It didn't appear, which we suppose is why it was a rumour and not cold hard fact.

Still, we know it exists and will probably be released for our earholes to bear witness to at some point (wow, look at us with the hard updates) and in the mean time, there is at least news that he's done some more shoes.

pull up with the YZY slides pic.twitter.com/MClKJVJ4nq — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

At least they look more likely to fit on his feet this time.

He wore a giant Perrier outfit to perform 'I Love It' with Lil Pump

Still no album, you guys, but at least we'll always have the image of Kanye - sorry, Ye - wearing a giant fizzy water bottle costume to treasure in our hearts forever.

What a time to be alive.