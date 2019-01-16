Kanye West

Including Cardi B And Nicki Minaj: 8 Boring AF Celebrity Feuds We Never Want To Hear About In 2019

They can't come to the phone rn.

As much as celebrities claim to hate drama, there’s no denying that there are more feuds currently going down in Hollywood than Shakespeare himself could shake a stick at. 

And while we all love to hear a bit of juicy gossip, there are certain things that have happened recently that - in an ideal world - we’d really like to never discuss ever again.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

After spending a good few months making thinly veiled barbs at each other, Nicki and Cardi’s spat became physical at a New York Fashion Week party. An image of Cardi sporting a black eye soon circulated online and, after a bit of back and forth, both parties have since agreed that they’ll be focusing on “positivity” from here on out. How long do we all think that will last? 

Getty

Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj 

These two had a falling out when Nicki’s album was beaten to the top spot by Travis Scott’s Astroworld. Nicki suggested that he’d been riding off the coattails of girlfriend Kylie Jenner by using a potential meet and greet with baby Stormi to inflate his album sales.

There’s been no word from Travis or Kylie about the drama but they are said to have moved their seats at the VMAs to avoid any awkward run-ins. Yikes. 

Getty

Drake, Kanye West, and Pusha T

The beef here is impossible to fully explain in one paragraph, but hit a peak when Drake accused Ye of leaking information about his secret son that famously resulted in a savage diss track from Pusha T.

Kanye has denied all wrongdoing and recently claimed that Drake has made threats towards his family. He also called the singer out for following wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram and for not doing enough to shut down speculation of their rumoured affair. 

Getty

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly

Their feud apparently originates from a 2012 tweet by Machine Gun Kelly that made reference to Eminem’s daughter being “hot as f*ck.” Things have naturally been pretty awkward since then, with Eminem’s latest track ‘Killshot’ featuring the lyrics: “But how you gonna name yourself after a damn gun / And have a man bun?”

Can’t we all just get along?

Getty

Piers Morgan and women in general

Whether it’s plus size model Tess Holliday or pop icon Ariana Grande, nobody out there seems to meet Piers Morgan’s ideal of what a woman should look like, dress like, or behave like in 2019. Even Daniel Craig came under fire for doing nothing more offensive than carrying his newborn daughter in a front pack. Sigh.

Getty

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker

Kim previously admitted that she and her Sex And The City co-stars had never been BFFs, but things reached a more upsetting peak after her brother passed away earlier this year. 

She took to Instagram to write of SJP: “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend.”

Getty

The Kardashians and Blac Chyna

Blac’s relationships with Rob Kardashian broke down a long time ago, but her name is still hitting the headlines amid an ongoing legal battle surrounding the cancellation of E! show, Rob & Chyna. Kim recently revealed that she “doesn’t care” about the outcome of the case but we’re pretty sure this isn't the last we've heard of it. 

Getty

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan

Things have been messy ever since these two called it quits in September. Lil Xan claimed that he was “probably being cheated on” when Noah shared a meme of Charlie Puth photoshopped on a naked man’s body. He later claimed that their relationship was set up by Columbia Records in a bid to boost their careers, allegations that Noah has strongly denied.

Getty

Here's hoping all this drama will soon be ancient history. 

