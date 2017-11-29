Kanye West and Jay-Z Are Back On Speaking Terms

There was a time not so long ago when Jay-Z and Kanye West ruled the music industry together but their close relationship came falling apart last year.

Kanye revealed that their relationship was not as strong as it once was during an onstage rant last year where he blasted Jay-Z, and his wife Beyoncé, which obviously did not go down well.

However, Jay-Z has said that they are back in touch after the rough patch and says "there's genuine love there."

In the new interview for The New York Times, he said he spoke to "Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he's my brother. I love Kanye. I do. It's a complicated relationship with us."

"I've always been like his big brother. And we're both entertainers. It's always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother [...] there's like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it's gonna, we gonna always be good."

The two rappers topped the charts worldwide with their collaborative album Watch The Throne back in 2011, which gave us the club staple 'N****s In Paris', and future collaborations could again be possible once they've worked on their friendship.



"There's gonna be complications in the relationship that we have to get through. And the only way to get through that is we sit down and have a dialogue," he says. "We just need to speak about it. But there's genuine love there."

And what does the future hold for The Throne? Well, "In the long relationship, you know, hopefully when we're 89 we look at this six months or whatever time and we laugh at that."

This makes us so, so happy!

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH JAY-Z AND KANYE WEST'S 'OTIS' VIDEO BELOW