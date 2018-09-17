Kanye West

Kanye West Announces New Album YANDHI As A Possible Sequel To Yeezus

Coming in ELEVEN days?!

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 11:18

Kanye West has returned to instagram to announce a surprise brand-new album YANDHI, merely 4 months after he released his last solo project Ye. 

The album's announcement comes just 4 months after his release of both his solo project Ye and his Kid Cudi collab album Kids See Ghosts, and is due for a September release. 

YOU CAN WATCH KANYE & LIL PUMP'S LATEST TRACK & MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'I LOVE IT' FEATURING ADELE GIVENS RIGHT HERE:

'Cause you know in the old days
They couldn't say the shit they wanted to say
They had the fake orgasms and shit
We can tell niggas today: "Hey, I wanna cum, mothafucka"

You're such a fuckin' hoe, I love it (I love it)
You're such a fuckin' hoe, I love it (I love it)

You're such a fuckin' hoe, I love it (love it, love it)
(I'ma fuck a bitch, tell her cousin)
Your boyfriend is a dork, McLovin (dork, McLovin; ooh, ooh, ooh)

I just pulled up in a Ghost (Ghost)
Fucked that bitch up out in London (up out in)
Then I fucked up on her cousin
Or her sister, I don't know nothin' (uh-uh, woo)
And my niggas gettin' ignorant
Like a lighter, bitch, we ignant (ignant, yeah)
All this water on my neck
Look like I fell when I went fishin' (fell)
So much diamonds on my bust down
Ooh, fuck, what's the time? (where we at?)
Me and Smokepurpp sippin' drank (aye!)
Ooh, fuck, she take lines (lines)

You're such a fuckin' hoe, I love it (I love it, scoop!)
You're such a fuckin' hoe, I love it (I love it)

You're such a fuckin' hoe
When the first time they ask you if you want sparklin' or still?
Why you try to act like you was drinkin'
sparklin' water 'fore you came out here?
You're such a fuckin' h—
I'm a sick fuck, I like a quick fuck (whoop!)
I'm a sick fuck, I like a quick fuck (whoop!)
I'm a sick fuck, I like a quick fuck (whoop!)
I'm a sick fuck, I like a quick fuck (whoop!)

I'm a sick fuck, I like a quick fuck
I like my dick sucked, I'll buy you a sick truck
I'll buy you some new tits, I'll get you that nip-tuck
How you start a family? The condom slipped up
I'm a sick fuck, I'm inappropriate
I like hearin' stories, I like that hoe shit
I wanna hear more shit, I like the hoe shit
Send me some more shit, you triflin' ho bitch (bitch, bitch, bitch)

You're such a fuckin' hoe, I love it (I love it)
You're such a fuckin' hoe, I love it (I love it)

'Cause you know in the old days
They couldn't say the shit they wanted to say
They had the fake orgasms and shit
We can tell niggas today: "Hey, I wanna cum, mothafucka"
The new announcements come from Kanye's renewed interested in using Instagram - having already posted 76 photos since he started using the social media platform again only 6 days ago. 

The post shows an imessage conversation which holds the date "9 29 18", ie the 29th of September 2018 - which is only eleven days away. You can check out the album cover for the project with what we assume (HOPE) is the release date in his post below. 

The album name YANDHI plays on the name Gandhi in the same fashion that Yeezus played on Jesus. Will it form as a direct follow-up or sequel of sorts? Potentially so, but as of yet we have no more details. 

Where's the link? Well despite the very, very questionable Trump allegiance controversy, Kanye has been preaching a sort of revolution-through-kindness approach to politics which, we suppose, he's comparing to Gandhi's nonviolent revolution in India. 

Kanye West at Teyana Taylor's album release party. / Credit: Getty Images

Regardless - comparing yourself to Gandhi seems like a rather Kanye thing to do, so we're not too surprised. Knowing Kanye, however, last minute album name changes are always on the table, so we wouldn't get overly attached until the project is released - HOPEFULLY on the 29th. 

Furthermore, another image posted to his Instagram suggests that he will debut the album on the first episode of the new season of Saturday Night Live, a season premiere which will also feature Adam Driver as a guest. 


 

It looks like it's coming sooner than expected, but while we wait... is Drake going to be appearing on Korean reality TV? 

 

Words by Alex Beach

 

