Kanye West Confirms He’s Expecting A Fourth Child With Kim Kardashian

It’s time we all start brain storming names as Kanye West seems to have confirmed that he’s expecting his fourth child with Kim Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hasn’t spoken on the reports herself, but Kanye responded to paparazzi who congratulated him on the news with: “Thanks Bro.”

Instagram

The rapper was being snapped by paparazzi from Backgrid when he responded to their words of congratulations, seemingly confirming the news that the famous couple are expecting another Kardashian-West.

US Weekly has reported that Kim and Kanye will be using a different surrogate to the woman who carried Chicago, due to her having given birth on Christmas Eve to a child of her own.

The baby is due in May according to further reports and it’s the couple’s last fertilised embryo, which just so happens to be a boy. This all surprisingly comes after Kim said on KUWTK in October that she didn’t see having more children in the near future.

Instagram

"Kanye wants to have more," she said. "He's been harassing me. He wants like seven. He's like stuck on seven. Crazy. I could never, especially in like the world we live in.”

"I’ve been kinda hesitant about having more kids because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this," she went on to add.

Even though seven children seems like a little too much for Kim, she did say later in the episode that four would be the perfect amount, adding: "I don't think I could handle more than that."

Does this mean that the next kid could be the last Kardashian-West?