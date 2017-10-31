Kanye West Drops CyHi The Prynce Collaboration 'Dat Side'

Yeezy season incoming.

Kanye West has made a rare appearance featuring on CyHi the Prynce's brand new song 'Dat Side', making it his first release in over six months.

CyHi the Prynce is signed to Kanye's GOOD Music label and is yet to release his debut album, despite dropping seven mixtapes, but that could all be about to change.

View the lyrics You're love is fading...

You're love is fading...

You're love is fading...

I feel it fade



When no one ain't around

I feel it fade

I think I think too much

I feel it fade

When ain't nobody watchin'



I feel it fade



I just fade away



I feel it...

Fade away

I feel it...

I feel it...

Fade away-ay-ay-ay



I think I think too much

I feel it...



Your love is fading

I feel it...



Roll up, roll up

Hold up, hold up

Po' up, po' up

I feel it

I love to

I wanna

I'm tryna



I feel it

I'm a rock the boat

Work the middle 'til it hurt a little



I feel it

Your love is fading

I feel it



Fucking with a real ass nigga

I feel it

Fuck how you feel ass nigga



I feel it

Bitch better act like you know better

I feel it



Woah...



When no one ain't around

I feel it fade

I think I think too much



I feel it fade

Ain't nobody watchin'

I feel it fade

I just fade away

I feel it fade



You don't even know

I've been so far gone

I feel it

I've been so led on

I've been running 'round



I feel it

I've been on my shit

Whole world on my dick

I feel it

I just need to know

I can feel it



Oh, deep inside

Deep, deep, I'm inside

I feel it

Yes, deep inside

Deep, deep, I'm inside

I feel it

Oh, deep inside

Deep, deep, I'm inside

I feel it

Yes, deep inside

Deep, deep, I'm inside

I can feel it

Oh, deep inside

Deep, deep, I'm inside

I feel it

Yes, deep inside

Deep, deep, I'm inside

I feel it

Oh, deep inside

Deep, deep, I'm inside

I feel it

Yes, deep inside

Deep, deep, I'm inside

I feel it fade

Oh, I get lifted, yes

I feel it fade

I feel it fade

I feel it

Writer(s): Eric Seats, Benjamin Benstead, Kanye West, Ryan Vojtesak, Harold Matthews, Austin Post, Larry Heard, Tyrone William Griffin Jr, Cornelius Grant, Noah Goldstein, Mike Dean, Louie Vega, Rapture Stewart, EdwardHolland Jr, Barbara Tucker, Malik Yousef, Norman Whitfield, Stephen Garrett, Jerome Potter, Samuel Gresemer, Anthony Kilhofer, Ronald Carroll

'Dat Side' is a chill club banger about haters that somehow manages to avoid being as plainly generic and dull as that description sounds, thanks to both rapper's deliveries.

Kanye has had a very quiet 2017 both musically and personally, after opting out of the spotlight since last November, so this is quite the surprise.

"Moved into a neighbourhood where I’m the only black guy," he raps. "Neighbours said they think I gave the neighbourhood a black eye."

[Getty]

He sounds recharged and confident on his verses, finding clarity about the ones worthy of keeping around and the ones not to give energy up to.

We can see 'Dat Side' going off in the clubs, so it may well just be Kanye's next huge anthem after 'Famous' and be the perfect campaign launch for CyHi's long-awaited debut album.

Now, where do we tell our haters to go?

Words: Ross McNeilage

