Kanye West Drops CyHi The Prynce Collaboration 'Dat Side'
The 'Famous' rapper makes an unexpected appearance on his artist's new banger...
Yeezy season incoming.
Kanye West has made a rare appearance featuring on CyHi the Prynce's brand new song 'Dat Side', making it his first release in over six months.
CyHi the Prynce is signed to Kanye's GOOD Music label and is yet to release his debut album, despite dropping seven mixtapes, but that could all be about to change.
You're love is fading...
You're love is fading...
I feel it fade
When no one ain't around
I feel it fade
I think I think too much
I feel it fade
When ain't nobody watchin'
I feel it fade
I just fade away
I feel it...
Fade away
I feel it...
I feel it...
Fade away-ay-ay-ay
I think I think too much
I feel it...
Your love is fading
I feel it...
Roll up, roll up
Hold up, hold up
Po' up, po' up
I feel it
I love to
I wanna
I'm tryna
I feel it
I'm a rock the boat
Work the middle 'til it hurt a little
I feel it
Your love is fading
I feel it
Fucking with a real ass nigga
I feel it
Fuck how you feel ass nigga
I feel it
Bitch better act like you know better
I feel it
Woah...
When no one ain't around
I feel it fade
I think I think too much
I feel it fade
Ain't nobody watchin'
I feel it fade
I just fade away
I feel it fade
You don't even know
I've been so far gone
I feel it
I've been so led on
I've been running 'round
I feel it
I've been on my shit
Whole world on my dick
I feel it
I just need to know
I can feel it
Oh, deep inside
Deep, deep, I'm inside
I feel it
Yes, deep inside
Deep, deep, I'm inside
I feel it
Oh, deep inside
Deep, deep, I'm inside
I feel it
Yes, deep inside
Deep, deep, I'm inside
I can feel it
Oh, deep inside
Deep, deep, I'm inside
I feel it
Yes, deep inside
Deep, deep, I'm inside
I feel it
Oh, deep inside
Deep, deep, I'm inside
I feel it
Yes, deep inside
Deep, deep, I'm inside
I feel it fade
Oh, I get lifted, yes
I feel it fade
I feel it fade
I feel it
I feel it fade
'Dat Side' is a chill club banger about haters that somehow manages to avoid being as plainly generic and dull as that description sounds, thanks to both rapper's deliveries.
Kanye has had a very quiet 2017 both musically and personally, after opting out of the spotlight since last November, so this is quite the surprise.
"Moved into a neighbourhood where I’m the only black guy," he raps. "Neighbours said they think I gave the neighbourhood a black eye."
He sounds recharged and confident on his verses, finding clarity about the ones worthy of keeping around and the ones not to give energy up to.
We can see 'Dat Side' going off in the clubs, so it may well just be Kanye's next huge anthem after 'Famous' and be the perfect campaign launch for CyHi's long-awaited debut album.
Now, where do we tell our haters to go?
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH KANYE WEST'S 'FAMOUS' VIDEO BELOW
Kinda hard to love a girl like me
I don't blame you much for wanting to be free
I just wanted you to know
Swizz told me let the beat rock
For all my Southside niggas that know me best
I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex
Why? I made that bitch famous (God damn)
I made that bitch famous
For all the girls that got dick from Kanye West
If you see 'em in the streets give 'em Kanye's best
Why? They mad they ain't famous (God damn)
They mad they're still nameless (Talk that talk, man)
Her man in the store tryna try his best
But he just can't seem to get Kanye fresh
But we still hood famous (God damn)
Yeah we still hood famous
I just wanted you to know
I loved you better than your own kin did
From the very start
I don't blame you much for wanting to be free
Wake up, Mr West! Oh, he's up!
I just wanted you to know
I be Puerto Rican day parade floatin'
That Benz Marina Del Rey coastin'
She be Puerto Rican day parade wavin'
Last month I helped her with the car payment
Young and we alive, whoo!
We never gonna die, whoo!
I just copped a jet to fly over personal debt
Put one up in the sky
The sun is in my eyes, whoo!
Woke up and felt the vibe, whoo!
No matter how hard they try, whoo!
We never gonna die
I just wanted you to know
Bam bam, bam bam
Bam bam dilla, bam bam
'ey what a bam bam
How you feeling right now, let me see you ladies in the air
Bam bam dilla, bam bam
Bam bam eh
Bam bam, bam bam
Let me see your middle finger in the air
Bam bam, bam bam
Bam bam dilla, bam bam
Let me see you act up in this mother fucker
'ey what a bam bam
Bam bam dilla, bam bam
How you feelin', how you feelin, how you feelin' in this mother fucker, god damn
Bam bam
One thing you can't do is stop us now
Bam bam, bam bam
Bam bam dilla, bam bam
You can't stop the thing now
'ey what a bam bam
Man it's way too late, it's way too late, it's way too late you can't fuck with us
Bam bam dilla, bam bam
Bam bam, bam bam
Bam bam, bam bam
To the left, to the right
Bam bam dilla, bam bam
I wanna see everybody hands in the air like this
'ey what a bam bam
Bam bam, bam bam
Bam bam dilla, bam bam
I just wanted you to know
I loved you better than your own kin did
From the very start
I don't blame you much for wanting to be free
I just wanted you to know