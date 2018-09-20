Kanye West

Kanye West Mistakenly Thought Beyoncé Was Wearing Yeezys And It’s Seriously Awkward

This is... uncomfortable

Sunday, September 23, 2018 - 14:05

There’s been an update in the Kanye West/Beyoncé/Jay Z feud and we’re absolutely convinced that this is the most awkward instalment of the entire saga to date.

As most people will know, the former friends had a major falling out when Jay and Bey refused to attend Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s wedding back in 2012 due to personal reasons after ~that~ elevator spat.

Getty

Since then, their friendship can be best described as fraught. While neither of the couples' have commented on the drama recently, the world assumed the feud was over when Ye posted an image of Beyonce seemingly wearing a pair of his Yeezy shoes.

In the caption, Kanye suggested that all had been forgiven on his part: “Famleeeeee"

famleeeeee
View this post on Instagram

famleeeeee

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on

But it looks like he may have spoken too soon, as internet sleuths have claimed that Bey isn’t wearing the transparent shoes from his Yeezy Season 5 collection and is instead wearing some very similar £34.99 shoes by Public Desire. 

Yeah, awkward. 

Public Desire

The first time Kanye referenced their spat was back in 2016 when he gave a speech during a performance in Seattle. At the time, he suggested that Jay Z wasn’t there for him during a difficult time in his life. 

 “Don't call me, after the robbery [of Kim Kardashian], and say 'how you feelin?' You wanna know how I'm feelin? Come by the house. Bring the kids by the house. Like we're brothers. Let's sit down," he said.

Jay Z responded with a line in track ‘Friends’ from album Everything Is Love: “I ain't going to nobody for nothin’ when me and my wife beefin.’ I don't care if the house on fire, I'm dyin’, n----, I ain't leavin.”

We have a feeling this one isn't over. 

