Kara Marni

Watch Kara Marni’s Electric MTV PUSH Performance Of Her Feel-Good Track ‘Move’

This girl and her single 'Move' will have you deleting your ex's number. And dancing around your bedroom...

Claire Rowden
Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 11:00

Make some room in your playlist because Kara Marni is making her way through.

Filmed recently at Tape London, Kara Marni came along to blow us away with some upbeat performances of her latest songs at the MTV PUSH live event alongside A2 and Moss Kena.

Her carefree single 'Move' is sure to have you brushing off those late December ‘I miss my ex’ feels and instead putting two fingers up to anyone who gets in your way.

WATCH KARA'S FIERY PERFORMANCE OF HER SINGLE 'MOVE' HERE:

Having previously supported the likes of Rita Ora, Madison Beer and RAYE, it’s clear that Kara is no stranger to the stage, and you can see it in her interactive and lively performance of brand new song ‘Move’.

You can also check out her brand new debut EP Love Just Ain’t Enough on all streaming platforms before you head to any of her upcoming shows.

See Kara Marni live:

16-19th January 2019 - Eurosonic, Netherlands
9-11th May 2019 - The Great Escape Festival, Brighton

Check out these other MTV PUSH performances Live From Tape London below:

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
From Miley Cyrus To Cameron Diaz: 11 Celebrities Who Overshared About Their Sex Lives
Holly Hagan little black dress
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Claps Back At Online Bully Who Dragged Her Appearance
Kara Marni - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Watch Kara Marni’s Electric MTV PUSH Performance Of Her Feel-Good Track ‘Move’
Does This Picture Mean Rihanna Is About To Drop A Fenty Accessory Line?
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan shares before and after transformation
Holly Hagan's Shocking Ten Year Transformation Is Completely Inspiring
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Miley Cyrus Responds To Rumours She's Expecting A Baby Girl With Liam Hemsworth
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
7 Celeb Weddings We Can Expect In 2019: From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner To Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott
15 Almost Too Accurate Memes About Ghosting
Troye Sivan and Lauv Just Made A Sleep Playlist Together For ‘No Reason At All’
Including Cardi B And Nicki Minaj: 8 Boring AF Celebrity Feuds We Never Want To Hear About In 2019
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Is Starring In A New Netflix Movie And We’re Already Obsessed
The Most Google Questions About Vaginas, Answered
Geordie Shore and Just Tattoo Of Us star Scotty Timlin goes totally naked in mirror selfie
Scotty T Reportedly Pulled Out Of Adults-Only Panto Last Minute For This Reason
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn before and after surgery
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Millie Bobby Brown Defends Penn Badgley's Character In Netflix's 'You'
Piers Morgan drags Little Mix over &#039;Strip&#039; single teaser.
Little Mix Will Be Performing At The BRITs 2019 After High Demand From Fans
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks

More From Kara Marni

Kara Marni - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Watch Kara Marni’s Electric MTV PUSH Performance Of Her Feel-Good Track ‘Move’
Kara Marni - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Kara Marni
Kara Marni – Move (MTV PUSH Live At Tape London) | MTV Music
Kara Marni - Move - Music Video
Kara Marni
Move
Kara Marni - Press Pic
Get To Know: Kara Marni
Kara Marni
Kara Marni Walks Us Through Her 'Love Just Ain't Enough' EP
Kara Marni - Curve - Music Video
Kara Marni
Curve
Madison Beer
Madison Beer Comes Into Her Own on Her Debut International Tour

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn before and after surgery
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’
Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan shares before and after transformation
Holly Hagan's Shocking Ten Year Transformation Is Completely Inspiring
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Holly Hagan little black dress
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Claps Back At Online Bully Who Dragged Her Appearance
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body