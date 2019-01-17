Watch Kara Marni’s Electric MTV PUSH Performance Of Her Feel-Good Track ‘Move’

Make some room in your playlist because Kara Marni is making her way through.

Filmed recently at Tape London, Kara Marni came along to blow us away with some upbeat performances of her latest songs at the MTV PUSH live event alongside A2 and Moss Kena.

Her carefree single 'Move' is sure to have you brushing off those late December ‘I miss my ex’ feels and instead putting two fingers up to anyone who gets in your way.

WATCH KARA'S FIERY PERFORMANCE OF HER SINGLE 'MOVE' HERE:

Having previously supported the likes of Rita Ora, Madison Beer and RAYE, it’s clear that Kara is no stranger to the stage, and you can see it in her interactive and lively performance of brand new song ‘Move’.

You can also check out her brand new debut EP Love Just Ain’t Enough on all streaming platforms before you head to any of her upcoming shows.

See Kara Marni live:

16-19th January 2019 - Eurosonic, Netherlands

9-11th May 2019 - The Great Escape Festival, Brighton

