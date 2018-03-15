Premiere | Make Your Day Great With Karen Harding & Tom Ferry’s ‘Runaway’
Serious sunshine banger alert!
Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 10:00
Karen Harding is BACK! Teaming up with producer Tom Ferry, the pair have dropped a feel-good sensation in the form of ‘Runaway’.
Since Karen’s breakthrough smash ‘Say Something’ went Top 10 back in 2015, the singer has since collaborated with Tom Zanetti, Wilkinson, Blonde and more and now is ready to tear up the charts once more with this piece of piano house perfection.
‘Runaway’ is released tomorrow (16th March) on Mike Mago’s BMKLTSCH RCRDS label and with summer clawing ever closer, this is giving us ALL the feels. Add this to your Friday Feeling playlist NOW.
Check out the tunes currently playing on the MTV Dance playlist here:
