Katherine Langford

13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Has Some Good Advice If You’re Stressed About Exams

Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 14:54

If you’re feeling stressed out about exams then you need to take a minute to read Katherine Langford’s latest Instagram post.

The 13 Reasons Why actress has some really important advice for anyone who’s finding school work at bit much right now, and that’s to remember that you’re not defined by your grades.

“Shout out to everyone doing exams at the moment. I know there may be a heap of pressure right now, so just a friendly reminder that your marks DO NOT define you,” she writes.

Shout out to everyone doing exams at the moment. I know there may be a heap of pressure right now, so just a friendly reminder that your marks DO NOT define you. Yes, education is important. And yes, you want to do your best. But at the end of the day, your wellbeing is the most important thing and there are a million pathways to get you where you want to go. If you're feeling the weight of expectation – whether it be from your parents, your school, your teachers, or even yourself - please remember you're worth more than a mark, and there's a big future ahead waiting for you. Good luck, and take care of yourselves - you got this! Xx --------- Ps. thankyou to all the glorious teachers who got me through high school 💙

“Yes, education is important. And yes, you want to do your best. But at the end of the day, your wellbeing is the most important thing and there are a million pathways to get you where you want to go. 

The Aussie actress also wanted to point out that whatever exam results you get there’s still an exciting future ahead. 

“If you're feeling the weight of expectation – whether it be from your parents, your school, your teachers, or even yourself - please remember you're worth more than a mark, and there's a big future ahead waiting for you. 

“Good luck, and take care of yourselves - you got this!” 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

