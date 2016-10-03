Jemma Lucy Vs Katie Price: A Complete History Of Their Brutal Feud

Jemma Lucy certainly isn't one to shy away from a celeb feud but one of her longest standing beefs is with the equally as sassy Katie Price. From cheating accusations to the C-bomb, these two haven't been subtle when it comes to their dislike of one another.

We can't see this one dying down anytime soon so let's get their lengthy fighting straight shall we?

Jemma stepped into the spotlight on Katie’s show Signed By Katie Price and became BFFs with the model...

In 2009, Jemma came fifth on the show searching to find the 'next Katie Price’. She got to the final alongside Rylan Clark and Amy Willerton. After the show ended Katie took Jemma under her wing and the two were inseparable even moving into together at one point.

In 2012 it all goes very wrong for unexplained reasons and the pair had a huge bust-up...

Sources claimed that Jemma had angered Kate by sleeping with one of her exes. But no one knows who.

After Katie’s husband had an affair, Jemma stirred the pot and declared she saw it coming...

Shortly after they got married, Kieran Hayler cheated on Katie with her mate Jane Pountney in 2014. She was beyond shocked to discover they had been sleeping together for months but Jemma declared she wasn’t surprised at all. She said: “To get attention [Jane] would laugh at Kieran’s jokes and stroke his arm — you could cut the sexual tension with a knife. There were looks that went unseen by Katie, but I didn’t miss them. How she didn’t see this coming is beyond me.”

Jemma slammed Katie, accusing her of trying to ruin her relationship with Stephen Bear...

After leaving Ex On The Beach the reality stars had started dating. Jemma posted a rant on Twitter going IN on Kate accusing her of warning Bear off Jemma. Eek.

Apart from the fact you're a slag STILL trying to turn people against me! I've got all the messages !!!!! Cunt https://t.co/a49qTpI8NW — Jemma Lucy (@jem_lucy) January 5, 2017

Can't believe u text bear warning him off me and slagging me off u old Hag, hope u had dub cheating on all your bfs https://t.co/xHG74dV7Ue — Jemma Lucy (@jem_lucy) January 5, 2017

In 2017 rumours started to fly that Jemma had then slept with Kieran....

Sources told Now that Jemma had made a beeline for her former friends hubby and bedded him. They said: “Katie’s wracked her brain over whether Jemma and Kieran could have ever been in the house alone. She feels Jemma could be the type to turn Kieran’s head.” Shortly after, Jemma created a Twitter poll asking her followers if they think she did the deed. Okaaaay.

She then told The Daily Star: “The reason I did the poll was because I read an article that said Katie thinks I would sleep with her husband and she was paranoid about it. And I thought, I'm not going to give her what she wants, which is for me to say 'I didn't do it'. So I thought I'd just make a poll and see what the public thinks, make a bit of a joke about it. I took it light-heartedly. I can confirm I did not. I do not goad other people's partners like Katie. I would never do that regardless of whether I dislike someone or not. I wouldn't sleep with Katie's husband."

Jemma bashed Katie once again, accusing her of getting surgery to impress Kieran...

After all the cheating drams, Jemma decided to give her opinion on the state of her former mates’ marriage, declaring that Katie was insecure so opted to have more surgery to keep her man. She told Closer: “The surgery is definitely linked to him having those affairs, the way she’s acting now – playing up to the cameras and always flashing her chest – is all down to her insecurities. Katie was always talking about surgery and, no matter what she’d have done, she was never happy with it for long before she’d be looking to have something else done.”

Jemma makes a surprising choice to get a tattoo that looks exactly like Katie and it’s very confusing...

The ink-loving star debuted her new tat of a naked lady who was the spitting image of Kate. Whaaaaaaat?

Katie throws shade at her when Jem is on Celebrity Big Brother...

Talking to Rylan on CBB BOTS, Katie declares that Jemma wasn’t worth the fee she was paid to star on the show. She said: “Who would pay £50,000 for Jemma, she’s worth nothing.”

After Jemma leaves the house she laughs at the news Kieran has cheated on Katie again....

This is soooooooo LOL https://t.co/LS3zqf0eWl — Jemma Lucy (@jem_lucy) August 29, 2017

As the news spread that Katie’s husband had been unfaithful once again, this time with the family nanny, Jemma made her feelings perfectly clear about the matter as she took to Twitter to laugh.

Jemma announces that she’s getting her tattoo removed and slams Katie once again...

Speaking to Lizzie Cundy on Fubar Radio, she said: “I’m getting Katie covered. No more Katie Price. I don't know why I haven't got rid of her sooner to be honest. She's a d*ck."

Is anyone going to ask why she got it in the first place? Any one?

