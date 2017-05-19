8 Things From Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' That Could DEF Be About Taylor Swift

We were all GOBSMACKED when Katy Perry dropped her diss track Swish Swish on Thursday eve. Like, give a gal some warning. It was like Kim K pulling out the receipts again and we LOVED it.

We're also 98.7% sure that it's about her long-time enemy Taylor Swift and here's why....

1. Swish, Swish sounds kinda (a lot) like Swift…

Right? Katy and Taylor’s beef started back in 2012 after Taylor and Katy both dated ladies man John Mayer. It was made worse when rumours surfaced that Katy had stolen dancers from Taylor’s world tour to promote Red. One of the dancers admitted: “Obviously we were with Katy for two and a half years, she's like family to us. So we were, like, 'Absolutely'. We weren't really dancing in Taylor's tour anyway, so I had got a little bored and I really wanted to do a promo tour."

Then Taylor told Rolling Stone, without mention names: “[Bad Blood] wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour.”

2. They had some major Bad Blood…

‘Don't you come for me, No, not today, You're calculated, I got your number’

In 2014, Tay released Bad Blood where she sings about a girl she used to be friends with but now they have...‘bad blood’. Everyone said Taylor was coming for Katy and it kick-started their feud in VERY public way, nothing was kept under wraps anymore.

3. Katy roars in anger with that tweet…

“A tiger, Don’t lose no sleep, Don’t need opinions, From a shellfish or a sheep”...

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing... — #RIPKatyCatRalph (@katyperry) September 9, 2014

We’re pretty darn sure that Katy is said tiger after her mega hit Roar and everyone remembers when she tweeted about Taylor being a ‘Regina George in sheep’s clothing’. AWKS.

4. Nicki Minaj might not be over that twitter beef she had with Taylor…

‘Don't be tryna double back, I already despise you, All that fake love you showin', Couldn't even disguise you.’

Nicki goes IN during her rap verse on the track. It seems like her words ‘don’t be tryna double back’ is referencing the spat she had with Tay Tay in 2015 when she tweeted that ‘if your video celebrates women with slim bodies you will be nominated for video of the year’.

Taylor took major offense to this and shot back that it was ‘unlike [Nicki] to pit women against each other’. This didn’t go down well as Nicki insisted she wasn’t talking about her and Taylor quickly backtracked asking her to come onstage if she won. YIKES.

If I was a different "kind" of artist, Anaconda would be nominated for best choreo and vid of the year as well. 😊😊😊 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

When the "other" girls drop a video that breaks records and impacts culture they get that nomination. 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

@NICKIMINAJ I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 21, 2015

Huh? U must not be reading my tweets. Didn't say a word about u. I love u just as much. But u should speak on this. @taylorswift13 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

@NICKIMINAJ If I win, please come up with me!! You're invited to any stage I'm ever on. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 21, 2015

5. Kim Kardashian served those receipts…

‘You're 'bout as cute as, An old coupon expired, And karma's not a liar, She keeps receipts.’

When Taylor announced that Kanye West had rapped about her without her permission, Kim Kardashian was having none of it. She pulled out the recordings of Kanye running the lyrics by Taylor on Snapchat. Let’s not forget Katy is super close with the Kardashian family and the word ‘Karma’ does start with the letter ‘K’. KARMA: ‘SHE’ IS KIM Y’ALL.

6. And now Katy’s holding them…

In case you didn’t quite get the reference, the imagery for the audio track is a picture of a hand holding receipts. And if someone has got receipts on you, you know it’s going to be a diss track. The Kardashians basically made the saying worldwide after she told GQ ‘Kanye has the receipts to prove it.’ The receipts read ‘Karma coffee and Tea’ which btw means that someone is going to serve a big dish of truth with a side of karma.

7. She goes in on that victim game…

‘Your game is tired, You should retire’

Over the last year, Taylor has been hit hard with accusations that she manipulates situations to always ‘play the victim’ and it looks like Katy is referring to that being ‘her game’.

After the whole Kanye/Famous debacle, even Kimmy K said on Keeping Up With The Kardashians: “I never talk s*** about anyone publicly, especially in interviews, but I was just like, I have so had it. I just felt like I wanted to defend him in it cause she legitimately, quote, said: “As soon as I get on that Grammy red carpet I’m gonna tell all the press I was in on it. [It was] just another way to play the victim. It definitely got her a lot of attention the first time.”

8. Nicki calls out some Hollywood fakery…

Getty

‘My life is a movie, I'm never off set, Me and my amigos (no, not Offset)’

Nicki also appears to go in on the things Swift has been accused of being fake about; her friends and her love life. Over the years she has been accused of using her ‘squad’ as publicity as she seems to collect the 'girls of the moment' to join. Many people have accused these friendship of being fake, which Nicki references when she says that they are friends but not ‘offset’ as in a Hollywood set.

She also look like she references Taylor living her life like a movie, which could be talking about Taylor’s 2016 romance with Tom Hiddleston where a popular theory was that they were recreated movie scenes in their public outings to drum up publicity.

WOW.

