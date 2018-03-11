A Nun Involved In A Property Dispute With Katy Perry Collapses And Dies In Court

An 89-year-old nun involved in a legal dispute with Katy Perry collapsed and died during a court hearing on Friday, according to multiple US outlets.

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman was one of two nuns who were locked in a battle with the 33-year-old singer over the rights to a property in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles.

Let's get checking out Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland, and Lateysha Grace discussing all things relationships...

The dispute has been rolling on for years, and began when Katy agreed to purchase the property for $14.5 million in 2015 only for the former residents to later object to the deal.

Sister Catherine Rose and Sister Rita Callanan had reportedly seen some of the Katy's provocative music videos and felt uncomfortable about handing her the rights to the former convent and it's eight surrounding acres.

Getty Images

At the time, the Los Angeles Times reported that the singer had visited the nuns in an effort to ease their anxieties - discussing her tattoo of Jesus and singing them a hymn to demonstrate her respect for the religion.

The nuns decided to sell the property to a local restaurant owner called Dana Hollister instead but crucially failed to secure the approval of their Archdiocese before going through with the proceedings.

Getty

Because the sisters are required to seek permission from the Vatican before selling properties worth over $7.5 million, Katy and the Catholic Church were awarded almost $10 million in damages, and the battle rolled on.

On the day of her death, Sister Catherine gave a statement to KTTV as she entered the courthouse: "To Katy Perry, please stop. It's not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people."