Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reportedly Ready to Start A Family Following $5 Million Engagement
The ‘365’ singer shocked the world yesterday...
Katy Perry made a huge announcement yesterday that has turned the world upside down.
As though we weren’t excited enough about her releasing a new song, the pop superstar revealed that she is 1) back with Orlando Bloom, like, officially, and 2) they’re engaged.
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon app, bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'
Bon app, bon appétit, baby (wooh)
Looks like you've been starving
You got those hungry eyes
You could use some sugar
'Cause your levels ain't right
I'm a five-star Michelin
A Kobe flown in
You want what I'm cooking, boy
Let me take you under candle light
We can wine and dine
A table for two, and it's okay
If you take your time
Eat with your hands, fine
I'm on the menu
'Cause I'm all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon app, bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'
Bon app, bon appétit, baby (wooh)
So you want some more
Well, I'm open 24
Wanna keep you satisfied
Customer's always right
Hope you got some room
For the world's best cherry pie
Gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy
Let me take you under candle light
We can wine and dine
A table for two, and it's okay
If you take your time
Eat with your hands, fine
I'm on the menu (go ahead)
'Cause I'm all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon app, bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'
Bon app, bon appétit, baby
'Cause I'm all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon app, bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'
Bon app, bon appétit, baby
Sweet potato pie
It'll change your mind
Got you runnin' back for seconds
Every single night
I'm the one they say can change your life (take-off)
No waterfall, she drippin' wet, you like my ice? (blast)
She say she want a Migo night, now I ask her, "What's the price?" (hold on)
If she do right, told her get whatever you like (offset)
I grab her legs and now divide, aight
Make her do a donut when she ride, aight
Looking at the eyes of a dime make you blind
In her spine, and my diamonds change the climate
Girl, sweet tooth (sweet), no tooth fairy (no)
Whip cream (whip), no dairy (milk)
Got her hot light on, screaming, "I'm ready" (hot)
But no horses, no carriage (go ahead)
'Cause I'm all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon app, bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'
Bon app, bon appétit, baby (wooh)
Under candle light (wooh)
Bon appétit, baby (wooh)
Like any important announcement in 2019, KP posted a gorgeous photo on Instagram of the couple with a very stunning, very expensive and very large flower.
Oh, it’s not just any old Valentine’s bouquet, it’s a ring on that finger. A major ring.
As congratulations poured in from the power couple’s wide array of celebrity friends in the comments, reports have revealed that Orlando spent $5 million on it.
“Full bloom,” she captioned the photo, also hinting that the pair might be extending their little family soon.
While the singer is not pregnant, People have reported that she is planning on "slowing down her career this year" so they can grow their family "sooner rather than later."
Orlando has an 8-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who Katy has been a stepmom to during their relationship.
With superstars like Cardi B and Beyoncé juggling motherhood and releasing music so effortlessly, we’re sure there’ll be plenty of advice available for Katy when it comes to her.
Congrats to the happy couple!