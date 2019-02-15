Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reportedly Ready to Start A Family Following $5 Million Engagement

The ‘365’ singer shocked the world yesterday...

Saturday, February 16, 2019 - 11:41

Katy Perry made a huge announcement yesterday that has turned the world upside down.

As though we weren’t excited enough about her releasing a new song, the pop superstar revealed that she is 1) back with Orlando Bloom, like, officially, and 2) they’re engaged.

Like any important announcement in 2019, KP posted a gorgeous photo on Instagram of the couple with a very stunning, very expensive and very large flower.

Oh, it’s not just any old Valentine’s bouquet, it’s a ring on that finger. A major ring.

Getty Images

As congratulations poured in from the power couple’s wide array of celebrity friends in the comments, reports have revealed that Orlando spent $5 million on it.

“Full bloom,” she captioned the photo, also hinting that the pair might be extending their little family soon.

full bloom
View this post on Instagram

full bloom

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

While the singer is not pregnant, People have reported that she is planning on "slowing down her career this year" so they can grow their family "sooner rather than later."

Orlando has an 8-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who Katy has been a stepmom to during their relationship.

Getty Images

With superstars like Cardi B and Beyoncé juggling motherhood and releasing music so effortlessly, we’re sure there’ll be plenty of advice available for Katy when it comes to her.

Congrats to the happy couple!

