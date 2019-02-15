Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reportedly Ready to Start A Family Following $5 Million Engagement

View the lyrics

'Cause I'm all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon app, bon appétit, baby



Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'

Bon app, bon appétit, baby (wooh)



Looks like you've been starving

You got those hungry eyes

You could use some sugar

'Cause your levels ain't right



I'm a five-star Michelin

A Kobe flown in

You want what I'm cooking, boy



Let me take you under candle light

We can wine and dine

A table for two, and it's okay

If you take your time

Eat with your hands, fine

I'm on the menu



'Cause I'm all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon app, bon appétit, baby



Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'

Bon app, bon appétit, baby (wooh)



So you want some more

Well, I'm open 24

Wanna keep you satisfied

Customer's always right



Hope you got some room

For the world's best cherry pie

Gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy



Let me take you under candle light

We can wine and dine

A table for two, and it's okay

If you take your time

Eat with your hands, fine

I'm on the menu (go ahead)



'Cause I'm all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon app, bon appétit, baby



Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'

Bon app, bon appétit, baby



'Cause I'm all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon app, bon appétit, baby



Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'

Bon app, bon appétit, baby



Sweet potato pie

It'll change your mind

Got you runnin' back for seconds

Every single night



I'm the one they say can change your life (take-off)

No waterfall, she drippin' wet, you like my ice? (blast)

She say she want a Migo night, now I ask her, "What's the price?" (hold on)

If she do right, told her get whatever you like (offset)



I grab her legs and now divide, aight

Make her do a donut when she ride, aight

Looking at the eyes of a dime make you blind

In her spine, and my diamonds change the climate



Girl, sweet tooth (sweet), no tooth fairy (no)

Whip cream (whip), no dairy (milk)

Got her hot light on, screaming, "I'm ready" (hot)

But no horses, no carriage (go ahead)



'Cause I'm all that you want, boy

All that you can have, boy

Got me spread like a buffet

Bon app, bon appétit, baby



Appetite for seduction

Fresh out the oven

Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'

Bon app, bon appétit, baby (wooh)



Under candle light (wooh)

Bon appétit, baby (wooh)

Writer(s): ferras alqaisi, katy perry, kiari cephus, kirsnick ball, max martin, oscar holter, quavious marshall, shellback Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com