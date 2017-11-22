Katy Perry

Katy Perry and The Weeknd Might Be Working Together

Two of the biggest pop acts in the world collaborating? Sign! Us! Up!

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 12:51

Starboy is about to get a Witness.

Rumour has it Katy Perry and The Weeknd are about to cook up some major hits together in the studio after the pair were spotted out for dinner along with a bunch of A-list music producers.

Fans speculated a potential romance after the 'Bon Appétit' singer was seen dining with the Canadian singer but E! News confirm that their collaboration is strictly professional.

View the lyrics
Hey!
Well nothing ever last forever, no
One minute you're here and the next you're gone
So I respect you, wanna take it slow
I need a mental receipt to know this moment I owe

Do you mind if I steal a kiss? (Chop, chop)
A little souvenir, can I steal it from you?
To memorize the way you shock me
The way you move it here (Hey)
Just wanna feel it from you (Hey)

Don't be afraid to catch feels
Ride drop top and chase thrills (Hey)
I know you ain't afraid to pop pills (Hey)
Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels
Feels with me

I'm your window shopper, sucker for your love, oh
I'm wearing your goggles, virtual reality
It ain't what it cost you, it might be a dollar
As long as it shocks you, memory, electricity

Do you mind if I steal a kiss? (Chop, chop)
A little souvenir, can I steal it from you? (Oh, yeah)
To memorize the way you shock me (Zap)
The way you move it here (Hey)
Just wanna feel it from you (Hey)

Don't be afraid to catch feels (Ha)
Ride drop top and chase thrills (Oh-oh-oh, oh)
I know you ain't afraid to pop pills (Hey)
Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels (Straight up)
Feels with me (Woah)

Goddamn, I know you love to make an entrance
Do you like getting paid or getting paid attention?
You mixed the wrong guys with the right intentions
In the same bed, but it still feel long distance
She's looking for a little more consistency
But when you stop looking you gon' find what's meant to be
And honestly, I'm way too done with the hoes
I cut off all my exes for your x and o's
I feel my old flings was just preparing me
When I say I want you, say it back, parakeet
Fly in first-class through the air, Airbnb
I'm the best you had, you just be comparing me to me
I'ma 'at' this at you, if I put you on my phone
And upload it, it'll get maximum views
I came in through in the clutch with the lipsticks and phones
Wear your fave cologne just to get you alone

Don't be afraid to catch feels (Don't be afraid to catch these feels)
Ride drop top and chase thrills (Yeah)
I know you ain't afraid about this (I know)
Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels (Woah, woah, woah)
Feels with me

Don't be afraid to catch feels
Don't be afraid baby, don't be afraid (No, no)
Ride drop top and chase thrills (Woah, okay)
I know you ain't afraid to pop pills
I know, I know, I know
Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels
Feels with me
Writer(s): Adam Wiles Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

"They are discussing working together," E! have reported. "They aren't dating. Abel is always thinking about new collaborations with talented artists."

Adding they were joined by a "few producer types", the source commented that The Weeknd "has many female friends and most of them are in the industry."

Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Sia are just a few of the superstars he has collaborated with in the past, while he has recorded three songs with Lana Del Rey in the past three years.

Getty Images

Katy Perry released her fourth album Witness earlier this year, featuring a big hip-hop presence from Nicki Minaj and Migos, so could be working on a re-release as she is on tour supporting the album until next summer.

Although there may be a bigger chance of Katy featuring on The Weeknd's next album as the follow-up to Starboy is expected to drop in 2018.

Will anything come of this? As always, we'll have to wait and see, but two of pop's biggest hitmakers uniting sounds incredibly promising.

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH KATY PERRY AND NICKI MINAJ'S 'SWISH SWISH' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
They know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just strut
What the fuck?

A tiger
Don't lose no sleep
Don't need opinions
From a shellfish or a sheep
Don't you come for me
No, not today
You're calculated
I got your number
'Cause you're a joker
And I'm a courtside killer queen
And you will kiss the ring
You best believe

So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around
For more than a minute, get used to it
Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth
'Cause I stay winning
Lay 'em up like

Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket

Your game is tired
You should retire
You're 'bout cute as
An old coupon expired
And karma's not a liar
She keeps receipts

So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around
For more than a minute, get used to it
Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth
'Cause I stay winning
Lay 'em up like

Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket

They know what is what
But they don't know what is what
(Katy Perry)
They just know what is what
(Young Money)
But they don't know what is what
They just know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just strut
Hahaha, yo
What the fuck?

Pink Ferragamo sliders on deck
Silly rap beefs just get me more checks
My life is a movie, I'm never off set
Me and my amigos (no, not Offset)
Swish swish, aww I got them upset
But my shooters'll make 'em dance like dubstep
Swish, swish, aww, my haters is obsessed
'Cause I make M's, they get much less
Don't be tryna double back
I already despise you
All that fake love you showin'
Couldn't even disguise you
Ran? When? Nicki gettin' tan
Mirror mirror who's the fairest bitch in all the land?
Damn, man, this bitch is a Stan
Muah, muah, the generous queen will kiss a fan
Ass goodbye, I'ma be riding by
I'ma tell my nigga Biggz, yeah that's tha guy
A star's a star, da ha da ha
They never thought the swish god would take it this far
Get my pimp cup, this is pimp shit, baby
I only rock with Queens, so I'm makin' hits with Katy

Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket

They know what is what
(Do they know?)
But they don't know what is what
They just know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just strut
What the...
Writer(s): Duke Dumont, Brittany Hazzard, Sarah Hudson, Katy Perry Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Katy Perry

Katy Perry leaves ABC&#039;s &#039;Good Morning America&#039; in Times Square on October 4, 2017 in New York City

Katy Perry and The Weeknd Might Be Working Together

Kim Kardashian saw a Katy Perry concert on the day Taylor Swift released Reputation

Kim Kardashian And Katy Perry Hung Out On The Day Taylor Swift Released ‘Reputation’ And Fans Can’t Deal

Katy Perry Has Reportedly Filmed A New Music Video

Katy Perry Announces 'Will You Be My Witness' Documentary

Katy Perry Launches 'Witness: The Tour' In Montreal

Katy Perry Kicks Off 'Witness' World Tour And It Looks Incredible

Calvin Harris - Feels - Music Video 2
Calvin Harris

Feels (Ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean) (Video 2) [Explicit]

Katy Perry 'Being Sued' After Stagehand Loses A Toe On Prismatic World Tour

Katy Perry - Swish Swish - Music Video
Katy Perry

Swish Swish (Ft. Nicki Minaj) [Explicit]

Chance The Rapper - 2017 MTV VMAs

2017 MTV VMAs: The Best & Funniest Gifs

VMAs

The Katy Perry Fidget Spinner Challenge: 2017 MTV VMAs

Katy Perry

Swish Swish (Ft. Nicki Minaj) (Live At The 2017 VMAs)

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards

Zahida Allen Has Officially Found The World's Smallest Top And We're Into It

Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly's Amazing Transformation Over The Years

Holly Hagan Looks Like An Actual Goddess In These Thigh-High PVC Boots

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Got Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

I'm A Celeb 2017: Vicky Pattison Mocks Amir Khan After Picture Of Him With Massive Snake Emerges

Celebrity

From Charlotte Crosby To Kim Kardashian: The Real Cost Of Reality Stars Mega Homes

Marnie Simpson Teases Her Incredible Legs In This Revealing Throwback Shot

Camila Cabello attends the Latin Recording Academy&#039;s 2017 Person Of The Year Gala on November 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, California

Camila Cabello's Debut Album Is Officially Finished And Ready

Celebrity

I'm A Celeb 2017: This Is How Much Contestants Are Actually Paid