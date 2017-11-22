Katy Perry and The Weeknd Might Be Working Together

Starboy is about to get a Witness.

Rumour has it Katy Perry and The Weeknd are about to cook up some major hits together in the studio after the pair were spotted out for dinner along with a bunch of A-list music producers.

Fans speculated a potential romance after the 'Bon Appétit' singer was seen dining with the Canadian singer but E! News confirm that their collaboration is strictly professional.

View the lyrics Hey!

Well nothing ever last forever, no

One minute you're here and the next you're gone

So I respect you, wanna take it slow

I need a mental receipt to know this moment I owe



Do you mind if I steal a kiss? (Chop, chop)

A little souvenir, can I steal it from you?

To memorize the way you shock me

The way you move it here (Hey)

Just wanna feel it from you (Hey)



Don't be afraid to catch feels

Ride drop top and chase thrills (Hey)

I know you ain't afraid to pop pills (Hey)

Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels

Feels with me



I'm your window shopper, sucker for your love, oh

I'm wearing your goggles, virtual reality

It ain't what it cost you, it might be a dollar

As long as it shocks you, memory, electricity



Do you mind if I steal a kiss? (Chop, chop)

A little souvenir, can I steal it from you? (Oh, yeah)

To memorize the way you shock me (Zap)

The way you move it here (Hey)

Just wanna feel it from you (Hey)



Don't be afraid to catch feels (Ha)

Ride drop top and chase thrills (Oh-oh-oh, oh)

I know you ain't afraid to pop pills (Hey)

Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels (Straight up)

Feels with me (Woah)



Goddamn, I know you love to make an entrance

Do you like getting paid or getting paid attention?

You mixed the wrong guys with the right intentions

In the same bed, but it still feel long distance

She's looking for a little more consistency

But when you stop looking you gon' find what's meant to be

And honestly, I'm way too done with the hoes

I cut off all my exes for your x and o's

I feel my old flings was just preparing me

When I say I want you, say it back, parakeet

Fly in first-class through the air, Airbnb

I'm the best you had, you just be comparing me to me

I'ma 'at' this at you, if I put you on my phone

And upload it, it'll get maximum views

I came in through in the clutch with the lipsticks and phones

Wear your fave cologne just to get you alone



Don't be afraid to catch feels (Don't be afraid to catch these feels)

Ride drop top and chase thrills (Yeah)

I know you ain't afraid about this (I know)

Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels (Woah, woah, woah)

Feels with me



Don't be afraid to catch feels

Don't be afraid baby, don't be afraid (No, no)

Ride drop top and chase thrills (Woah, okay)

I know you ain't afraid to pop pills

I know, I know, I know

Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels

Feels with me Writer(s): Adam Wiles Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

"They are discussing working together," E! have reported. "They aren't dating. Abel is always thinking about new collaborations with talented artists."

Adding they were joined by a "few producer types", the source commented that The Weeknd "has many female friends and most of them are in the industry."

Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Sia are just a few of the superstars he has collaborated with in the past, while he has recorded three songs with Lana Del Rey in the past three years.

Katy Perry released her fourth album Witness earlier this year, featuring a big hip-hop presence from Nicki Minaj and Migos, so could be working on a re-release as she is on tour supporting the album until next summer.

Although there may be a bigger chance of Katy featuring on The Weeknd's next album as the follow-up to Starboy is expected to drop in 2018.

Will anything come of this? As always, we'll have to wait and see, but two of pop's biggest hitmakers uniting sounds incredibly promising.

Words: Ross McNeilage

