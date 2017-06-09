Katy Perry

Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears As She Talks Love Life Woes And Suicidal Thoughts In Live Streamed Therapy Session

The American star really wants us all to Witness her truth

Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 13:29

Katy Perry broke down in tears as she opened up about her love life issues and suicidal thoughts in a live-streamed therapy session.

The 32-year-old pop star has been living with her life on camera and streaming on YouTube to promote her new album, Witness.

YouTube
But fans saw a rare vulnerable side to the singer when she visited Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh, known from The Therapist on Viceland, on Friday.

According to News.com.au, topics covered included her love life woes (Katy divorced Russell Brand in 2012), difficulties with drinking, and suicisal thoughts.

‪#WITNESS IS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE❗️-Team Katy‬ (link in bio)

‪#WITNESS IS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE❗️-Team Katy‬ (link in bio)

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

”I wrote a song about it. I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed,” the star is reported as saying.

“You can be right or you can be loved; I just want to be loved,” she said.

The Swish Swish singer also opened up about her transformation from Katheryn Hudson (her real name) to Katy Perry.

Katy Perry - Live: Witness World Wide

“That’s the point of this whole thing, if people can see I’m just like them then they can dream just as big. I’m a bit more nerdy than everybody thinks I am, I’m a big goofball,” she explained.

She even hinted at wanting to hide from her successful creation, adding she recently cut off all her hair because she “didn't want to look like Katy Perry anymore.”

Latest News

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Amber Rose Stuns All With Full Frontal Naked Image To Promote Her Empowerment Movement

Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears As She Talks Love Life Woes And Suicidal Thoughts In Live Streamed Therapy Session

Kylie Jenner's Latest Selfies Are Giving Everyone Body And Hair Goals

JK Rowling Defends Theresa May And All Women From Vile Twitter Slur

Rejected Love Island Contestant Harley Judge Warns The Villa Is Full Of 'Sexual Frustration' As He Becomes First To Be Booted From ITV Show

Here Is Why The Babadook Is Being Hailed As The Unlikely LGBTQ Hero Of 2017

Ariana Grande's 'One Last Time' Hits All-Time Chart High At No.2!

Together opening party at Amnesia, Ibiza 2017

5 Things We Learnt At The Together At Amnesia Opening Party

Unusual BnBs - Travel

These Are The UK's Craziest B&Bs (You Will Want To Stay In Them All)

The Funniest Tweets That Sum Up The ~Journey~ That Was This General Election

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Take The 5 Second Challenge

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Play Would You Rather

WTF Is A Hung Parliament And What Happens Next?

Love Island’s Kem Has a Vlog Now And Honestly It Is Everything

Little Mix Drop ‘Power’ Music Video But It’s The Cameo From Their Mums We’re Obsessed With

Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black Cast Reveal UNSEEN Deleted Scenes You WON'T See On TV

The Best Celebrity Reactions To The Results Of The 2017 General Election

Ariel Winter Hits Back At ‘Toxic’ Mum’s Criticism Of Her Wardrobe: "You Lie Consistently!"

Orange Is The New Black

Let's Go Speed Dating With The Cast Of Orange Is The New Black!

More From Katy Perry

Celebrity

Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears As She Talks Love Life Woes And Suicidal Thoughts In Live Streamed Therapy Session

People Think Taylor Swift Has Just Made A VERY Shady Move On Katy Perry's Album Release Day

Katy Perry Explains Why She Finally Spoke Out About Her Taylor Swift Feud

Style

The Poignant Message On Katy Perry's One Love Manchester Outfit That You Probably Missed

Music

What You Missed In Music: Snoop Dogg Calls For 1D Reunion, Katy Perry Tour Announcement & More

Celebrity

Katy Perry's Twitter Followers Are Mostly Bots, So Guess Who's Really The Most Followed Celeb?

Celebrity

Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears As She Pays Tribute To Victims Of Manchester Attack

Celebrity

Katy Perry FINALLY Talks Taylor Swift Feud: "I Tried To Talk To Her About It And She Wouldn't Speak To Me"

Celebrity

Katy Perry Refuses To Deny Her Song 'Swish Swish' Is A Taylor Swift Diss Track

Music

What You Missed In Music: Solange’s Message To Her Teen Self, Katy Perry Surprises Museum-Goers & More

Music

New Music Round-Up: Liam Payne, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello & Much More

Celebrity

8 Things From Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' That Could DEF Be About Taylor Swift

Trending Articles

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Will Marnie Simpson Be The First Geordie Shore Cast Member To Pose Naked For Playboy?

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’

Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart

Marty McKenna Admits He Wants A Threesome With Megan McKenna And Vicky Pattison - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Launches A Shoe At Hannah Agboola In Spat Over House Citizenship

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy