Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears As She Talks Love Life Woes And Suicidal Thoughts In Live Streamed Therapy Session

Katy Perry broke down in tears as she opened up about her love life issues and suicidal thoughts in a live-streamed therapy session.

The 32-year-old pop star has been living with her life on camera and streaming on YouTube to promote her new album, Witness.

YouTube

But fans saw a rare vulnerable side to the singer when she visited Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh, known from The Therapist on Viceland, on Friday.

According to News.com.au, topics covered included her love life woes (Katy divorced Russell Brand in 2012), difficulties with drinking, and suicisal thoughts.

”I wrote a song about it. I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed,” the star is reported as saying.

“You can be right or you can be loved; I just want to be loved,” she said.

The Swish Swish singer also opened up about her transformation from Katheryn Hudson (her real name) to Katy Perry.

“That’s the point of this whole thing, if people can see I’m just like them then they can dream just as big. I’m a bit more nerdy than everybody thinks I am, I’m a big goofball,” she explained.

She even hinted at wanting to hide from her successful creation, adding she recently cut off all her hair because she “didn't want to look like Katy Perry anymore.”