Katy Perry Explains Why She Finally Spoke Out About Her Taylor Swift Feud

Katy Perry has explained why she finally decided to tell her side of her infamous feud with Taylor Swift.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Last month, Katy opened up to James Corden about Swifty in between singing her many many hits during Carpool Karaoke.

Speaking to NME, she explained why she did this, saying: “Well, James Corden makes me and the whole world feel very safe.

“No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two and the truth.”

Katy also admitted that she wished she could have turned the other cheek about it all, but simply couldn’t.

She added: “I’m not Buddha — things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls.

"That’s so messed up!”

Swish Swish Bish.