Katy Perry FINALLY Talks Taylor Swift Feud: "I Tried To Talk To Her About It And She Wouldn't Speak To Me"

Katy Perry has finally addressed her seemingly never-ending feud with Taylor Swift.

Yep, we know! During her Carpool Karaoke, the 'Swish Swish' singer spilled all the tea with James Corden about their very public rivalry.

So what did she say? Well, quite a bit actually.

When asked about the beef between her and the ‘Bad Blood’ singer, Katy put the blame firmly on her rival for starting it in the first place.

She said: “There's a situation. Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it.

“I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me. I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, OK, cool, cool, cool, that's how you want to deal with it? Karma!”

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Katy did however admit that she wants to lay the feud to rest – because women should support each other, not tear each other down.

She continued: “But what I want to say is that I’m ready for that BS to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, there’s going to be a reaction, and trust me daddy, there’s going to be a reaction. It’s all about karma, right?

“I think personally that women together, not divided, and none of this petty b*******, women together will heal the world.”

Well said.

Concluding, James then asked Katy: “Would it be enough to receive a text saying the beef is off the grill?”

To which she replied: “Yes 100 per cent.”

SEND HER A TEXT, TAYLOR!

