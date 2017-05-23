Katy Perry

Katy Perry FINALLY Talks Taylor Swift Feud: "I Tried To Talk To Her About It And She Wouldn't Speak To Me"

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 14:00

Katy Perry has finally addressed her seemingly never-ending feud with Taylor Swift.

Yep, we know! During her Carpool Karaoke, the 'Swish Swish' singer spilled all the tea with James Corden about their very public rivalry.

So what did she say? Well, quite a bit actually.

When asked about the beef between her and the ‘Bad Blood’ singer, Katy put the blame firmly on her rival for starting it in the first place.

She said: “There's a situation. Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it.

“I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me. I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, OK, cool, cool, cool, that's how you want to deal with it? Karma!”

Kevin Mazur/Getty
Katy did however admit that she wants to lay the feud to rest – because women should support each other, not tear each other down.

She continued: “But what I want to say is that I’m ready for that BS to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, there’s going to be a reaction, and trust me daddy, there’s going to be a reaction. It’s all about karma, right? 

“I think personally that women together, not divided, and none of this petty b*******, women together will heal the world.”

Well said.

Concluding, James then asked Katy: “Would it be enough to receive a text saying the beef is off the grill?”

To which she replied: “Yes 100 per cent.”

SEND HER A TEXT, TAYLOR!

What a journey! Now let's check out the most EXPLOSIVE flip outs in reality show history:

Latest News

Savannah kisses Jeremy McConnell on Beauty School Cop Outs

Ex On The Beach Star Savannah Kemplay Kissed Jeremy McConnell When She Appeared In Beauty School Cop Outs

This Is How Much Reality Stars' Plastic Surgeries Actually Cost

Bastille’s Charity Concert For Streets Of London Was Truly Magical

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Justin Bieber Sings Along With Fan Busking On The Street Like It’s No Big Deal

James Bond Star Sir Roger Moore Has Died

Marnie Simpson from Geordie Shore congratulates ex-boyfriend Lewis Bloor on boxing match win

Marnie Simpson Speaks Out About Having An Abortion At 19 With Ex Anthony Hutton

Katy Perry FINALLY Talks Taylor Swift Feud: "I Tried To Talk To Her About It And She Wouldn't Speak To Me"

Marnie Simpson Reveals Terrifying Side Effect After She Ignored Her Surgeon's Advice

The Sims

Classic The Sims Is Coming To Your Phone

Music Festivals, Including Reading & Leeds, Want To Let Fans Test Their Drugs

Tom Holland

Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Will Play Nathan Drake In Uncharted Movie

Harry Styles’ Debut Album Broke A Huge Chart Record

James Corden Shares Heartfelt Tribute Following Attack At Ariana Grande Manchester Concert

The People Of Manchester Are Using Social Media To Help Each Other Following Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert

Far Cry 5

Things Aren't What They Seem In These Terrifying New Far Cry 5 Teasers

Practical Ways To Help And Get Help Following The Ariana Grande Concert Attack in Manchester

Ariana Grande 'Broken' As She Leads Celebrity Tributes In Wake Of Manchester Terror Attack

Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Explosion Leaves 22 Dead

Ex On The Beach 7 cast tease major shock

Ex On The Beach Series 7 Cast Tease Major Shock As Start Date And Line-Up Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE

More From Katy Perry

Celebrity

Katy Perry FINALLY Talks Taylor Swift Feud: "I Tried To Talk To Her About It And She Wouldn't Speak To Me"

Celebrity

Katy Perry Refuses To Deny Her Song 'Swish Swish' Is A Taylor Swift Diss Track

Music

What You Missed In Music: Solange’s Message To Her Teen Self, Katy Perry Surprises Museum-Goers & More

Music

New Music Round-Up: Liam Payne, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello & Much More

Celebrity

8 Things From Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' That Could DEF Be About Taylor Swift

Music

Ruby Rose Hits Out At Katy Perry After Singer Goes In On Taylor Swift With New Track

Music

Miley Cyrus Reveals Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed A Girl’ Is About Her

Music

Katy Perry Reveals New Album ‘Witness’

Katy Perry

Bon Appétit (Ft. Migos)

Music

Katy Perry's Cookin' In Her 'Bon Appétit' Video. Literally - Watch!

Ed Sheeran

Learn The Words! Lyric Videos From Your Fave Artists

Music

Calvin Harris’ New Album Features A Katy Perry Collaboration And Did Someone Say Shade?

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals Terrifying Side Effect After She Ignored Her Surgeon's Advice

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear bails on his tattoo
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby RAGES And Labels Stephen Bear An 'Absolute Pr*ck' After He Bails On Their Joint Tattoos

Marnie Simpson from Geordie Shore congratulates ex-boyfriend Lewis Bloor on boxing match win
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Speaks Out About Having An Abortion At 19 With Ex Anthony Hutton

Ex On The Beach 7 cast tease major shock
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Series 7 Cast Tease Major Shock As Start Date And Line-Up Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Who Is Elettra Lamborghini? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Admits She'd Be Well Up For A Geordie Shore Reunion And The World Is Alright Again

TV Shows

15 Of The Most Dramatic Moments From Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear's Just Tattoo Of Us Episode

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

The Witcher 3
Games

Everything We Know About The Witcher Netflix Show

Celebrity

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

Celebrity

11 Reality Stars Who ALWAYS Manage To Stumble Into Major Drama

TV Shows

YAS! Just Tattoo Of Us Is Commissioned For A Second Series And Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Are BACK!