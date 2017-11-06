Katy Perry Has Reportedly Filmed A New Music Video

View the lyrics

They know what is what

But they don't know what is what

They just strut

What the fuck?



A tiger

Don't lose no sleep

Don't need opinions

From a shellfish or a sheep

Don't you come for me

No, not today

You're calculated

I got your number

'Cause you're a joker

And I'm a courtside killer queen

And you will kiss the ring

You best believe



So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around

For more than a minute, get used to it

Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth

'Cause I stay winning

Lay 'em up like



Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket



Your game is tired

You should retire

You're 'bout cute as

An old coupon expired

And karma's not a liar

She keeps receipts



So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around

For more than a minute, get used to it

Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth

'Cause I stay winning

Lay 'em up like



Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket



They know what is what

But they don't know what is what

(Katy Perry)

They just know what is what

(Young Money)

But they don't know what is what

They just know what is what

But they don't know what is what

They just strut

Hahaha, yo

What the fuck?



Pink Ferragamo sliders on deck

Silly rap beefs just get me more checks

My life is a movie, I'm never off set

Me and my amigos (no, not Offset)

Swish swish, aww I got them upset

But my shooters'll make 'em dance like dubstep

Swish, swish, aww, my haters is obsessed

'Cause I make M's, they get much less

Don't be tryna double back

I already despise you

All that fake love you showin'

Couldn't even disguise you

Ran? When? Nicki gettin' tan

Mirror mirror who's the fairest bitch in all the land?

Damn, man, this bitch is a Stan

Muah, muah, the generous queen will kiss a fan

Ass goodbye, I'ma be riding by

I'ma tell my nigga Biggz, yeah that's tha guy

A star's a star, da ha da ha

They never thought the swish god would take it this far

Get my pimp cup, this is pimp shit, baby

I only rock with Queens, so I'm makin' hits with Katy



Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket



They know what is what

(Do they know?)

But they don't know what is what

They just know what is what

But they don't know what is what

They just know what is what

But they don't know what is what

They just strut

What the...

Writer(s): Duke Dumont, Brittany Hazzard, Sarah Hudson, Katy Perry Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com