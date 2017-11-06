Katy Perry Has Reportedly Filmed A New Music Video
A fourth 'Witness' single may be on the horizon...
Rumour has it Katy Perry is about to drop the next Witness single.
Pictures of the singer on set of an extravagant shoot have made their way online and it was reportedly for a brand new music video, which looks like it's going to be incredible if true.
Katy is dressed in Marie Antoinette-esque costume in a stunning selfie, while the location has been revealed to be a luxurious mansion that apparently costs quite a pretty penny to rent out.
But they don't know what is what
They just strut
What the fuck?
A tiger
Don't lose no sleep
Don't need opinions
From a shellfish or a sheep
Don't you come for me
No, not today
You're calculated
I got your number
'Cause you're a joker
And I'm a courtside killer queen
And you will kiss the ring
You best believe
So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around
For more than a minute, get used to it
Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth
'Cause I stay winning
Lay 'em up like
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
Your game is tired
You should retire
You're 'bout cute as
An old coupon expired
And karma's not a liar
She keeps receipts
So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around
For more than a minute, get used to it
Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth
'Cause I stay winning
Lay 'em up like
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
They know what is what
But they don't know what is what
(Katy Perry)
They just know what is what
(Young Money)
But they don't know what is what
They just know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just strut
Hahaha, yo
What the fuck?
Pink Ferragamo sliders on deck
Silly rap beefs just get me more checks
My life is a movie, I'm never off set
Me and my amigos (no, not Offset)
Swish swish, aww I got them upset
But my shooters'll make 'em dance like dubstep
Swish, swish, aww, my haters is obsessed
'Cause I make M's, they get much less
Don't be tryna double back
I already despise you
All that fake love you showin'
Couldn't even disguise you
Ran? When? Nicki gettin' tan
Mirror mirror who's the fairest bitch in all the land?
Damn, man, this bitch is a Stan
Muah, muah, the generous queen will kiss a fan
Ass goodbye, I'ma be riding by
I'ma tell my nigga Biggz, yeah that's tha guy
A star's a star, da ha da ha
They never thought the swish god would take it this far
Get my pimp cup, this is pimp shit, baby
I only rock with Queens, so I'm makin' hits with Katy
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
They know what is what
(Do they know?)
But they don't know what is what
They just know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just know what is what
But they don't know what is what
They just strut
What the...
"She's def shooting a video. The place is v expensive," a source told one of Perry's fan accounts. "Like ($)500k per month to rent for a production." Whew!
It shouldn't be surprising after the blockbuster videos Katy has knocked out so far this year, including the epic 'Bon Appétit' visual and hilarious 'Swish Swish' clip.
What song could this be for, however? 'Roulette'? 'Hey Hey Hey'? 'Déjà Vu'? So many possibilities!
The 'Feels' singer is currently touring the Witness album around the U.S., which will come to the UK next summer after the finishes her judging duties on the new season of American Idol.
With the era still running until next autumn, we don't think this will be the last single we get from Witness either - and we are NOT complaining about that!
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH KATY PERRY AND CO'S 'FEELS' VIDEO BELOW
Well nothing ever last forever, no
One minute you're here and the next you're gone
So I respect you, wanna take it slow
I need a mental receipt to know this moment I owe
Do you mind if I steal a kiss? (Chop, chop)
A little souvenir, can I steal it from you?
To memorize the way you shock me
The way you move it here (Hey)
Just wanna feel it from you (Hey)
Don't be afraid to catch feels
Ride drop top and chase thrills (Hey)
I know you ain't afraid to pop pills (Hey)
Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels
Feels with me
I'm your window shopper, sucker for your love, oh
I'm wearing your goggles, virtual reality
It ain't what it cost you, it might be a dollar
As long as it shocks you, memory, electricity
Do you mind if I steal a kiss? (Chop, chop)
A little souvenir, can I steal it from you? (Oh, yeah)
To memorize the way you shock me (Zap)
The way you move it here (Hey)
Just wanna feel it from you (Hey)
Don't be afraid to catch feels (Ha)
Ride drop top and chase thrills (Oh-oh-oh, oh)
I know you ain't afraid to pop pills (Hey)
Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels (Straight up)
Feels with me (Woah)
Goddamn, I know you love to make an entrance
Do you like getting paid or getting paid attention?
You mixed the wrong guys with the right intentions
In the same bed, but it still feel long distance
She's looking for a little more consistency
But when you stop looking you gon' find what's meant to be
And honestly, I'm way too done with the hoes
I cut off all my exes for your x and o's
I feel my old flings was just preparing me
When I say I want you, say it back, parakeet
Fly in first-class through the air, Airbnb
I'm the best you had, you just be comparing me to me
I'ma 'at' this at you, if I put you on my phone
And upload it, it'll get maximum views
I came in through in the clutch with the lipsticks and phones
Wear your fave cologne just to get you alone
Don't be afraid to catch feels (Don't be afraid to catch these feels)
Ride drop top and chase thrills (Yeah)
I know you ain't afraid about this (I know)
Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels (Woah, woah, woah)
Feels with me
Don't be afraid to catch feels
Don't be afraid baby, don't be afraid (No, no)
Ride drop top and chase thrills (Woah, okay)
I know you ain't afraid to pop pills
I know, I know, I know
Baby, I know you ain't scared to catch feels
Feels with me