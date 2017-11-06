Katy Perry

Katy Perry Has Reportedly Filmed A New Music Video

A fourth 'Witness' single may be on the horizon...

Monday, November 6, 2017 - 16:45

Rumour has it Katy Perry is about to drop the next Witness single.

Pictures of the singer on set of an extravagant shoot have made their way online and it was reportedly for a brand new music video, which looks like it's going to be incredible if true.

Katy is dressed in Marie Antoinette-esque costume in a stunning selfie, while the location has been revealed to be a luxurious mansion that apparently costs quite a pretty penny to rent out.

"She's def shooting a video. The place is v expensive," a source told one of Perry's fan accounts. "Like ($)500k per month to rent for a production." Whew!

It shouldn't be surprising after the blockbuster videos Katy has knocked out so far this year, including the epic 'Bon Appétit' visual and hilarious 'Swish Swish' clip.

What song could this be for, however? 'Roulette'? 'Hey Hey Hey'? 'Déjà Vu'? So many possibilities!

Getty Images

The 'Feels' singer is currently touring the Witness album around the U.S., which will come to the UK next summer after the finishes her judging duties on the new season of American Idol.

With the era still running until next autumn, we don't think this will be the last single we get from Witness either - and we are NOT complaining about that!

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH KATY PERRY AND CO'S 'FEELS' VIDEO BELOW

