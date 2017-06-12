Katy Perry

Katy Perry Just Ranked Exes Orlando Bloom, John Mayer And Diplo’s Sex Skills

The singer didn’t seem to mind putting them in quite a particular order.

Lucy Bacon
Monday, June 12, 2017 - 08:46

As part of Katy Perry’s strangely addictive four-day Witness Word Wide YouTube live stream, the singer recently found herself having quite the revealing breakfast with James Corden.

Promoting the release of her new album, KP was woken up by the Late Late Show host to play a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, as she dished all of the dirt a human could want.

Her task was to simply rank three ex-lovers, in this case Diplo, John Mayer and Orlando Bloom, according to their sex performances in order of worst to best.

In at number three was Diplo, with Bloom second and Mayer number one, as she insisted: "They're all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!"

While she also added that Josh Groban is the “one that got away”.

"People are like, who's the one who got away? That's Groban," Perry told Corden. "He's one of my good friends. I love him so much. He's the best."

Anyone else think that Bloom, Mayer and Groban could be long lost brothers?

