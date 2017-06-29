Katy Perry Reckons Niall Horan Is ‘Always’ Trying To Get Her Number

Need your celeb news fix? If the answer's yes then hit play and you'll be up to speed in no time...

Katy Perry and Niall Horan may have quite the history thanks to the X Factor, but alas that doesn’t mean she’s interested in dating him.

Though that’s not without any effort on the One Direction singer’s part, as it’s revealed he has actually tried his luck and even asked for her number. YES Niall!

Chatting to Sydney’s Nova FM recently, Katy claimed that Niall is "always trying to like get my number to maybe like flirt with me but I’m like, ‘I can babysit you!’ I’m like your mum.”

Nothing quite like saying you’re a mother figure to extinguish a potential romance.

But when the host ask if he was "desperate," or "coming on too strong," Katy of course defended him. "No, no, no, he's got lots of pull... don't you worry about that!" she said before adding: "Niall is amazing, I love him."

PHEW, we were worried for a moment there that this was the start of a strange feud.