Katy Perry Refuses To Deny Her Song 'Swish Swish' Is A Taylor Swift Diss Track

The Katy Perry Vs Taylor Swift saga continues with the release of the Katy’s latest song Swish Swish.

The track is believed by many to be a response to Taylor Swift’s 2014 song Bad Blood – which was believed to have been written in response to Katy ‘stealing’ back up dancers from The Swift.

Katy set tongues wagging last week when she unveiled her latest track – the title of which is not exactly 1 million miles away from sounding like the name ‘Swift’.

And on Friday night the pop babe refused to deny the track is about Taylor when Katy appeared as a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show.

Raising the prickly subject, Jimmy asked: “‘Swish, Swish’ is that about anyone we know?”

After a noticeable pause, Perry diplomatically replied, “I think it’s a great anthem for people whenever someone's trying to hold you down or bully you" - but didn't exactly deny the song is about what everyone is thinking.

Swish Swish seem to act as a response to Bad Blood, with lyrics including: "So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around / For more than a minute, get used to it/Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth / 'Cause I stay winning."

Katy previously hinted a Swift bashing track would be included on her upcoming new album (which itself is titled Witness and is due out on June 9).

"One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone,” Katy told Entertainment Weekly when asked if a Bad Blood response should be expected.

“And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that," she continued.

"Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey. [Laughs] We got to keep it real, honey," she said.

