Katy Perry

Katy Perry Responds To Taylor Swift's Shady Streaming Move

Responds = Says between one and three words about the matter.

Lucy Bacon
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 10:45

Katy Perry has finally had to answer questions surrounding Taylor Swift’s recent (and possibly quite shady) move of releasing her entire discography on Spotify on the same day as Katy’s album.

After the world assumed it was a deliberate and super planned move on Swift’s part, Katy insisted during a recent chat with The Today Show that she can’t be sure what her intentions were.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
"I don't know," the singer replied when asked if she thought it was on purpose, before adding: "I can only do me." Damnit we forgot that she’s an absolute pro at having to deal with awkward questions.

KP was then asked if Swish Swish is her idea of a response to the Swift drama.

"No, it's not about anyone in particular," Katy said. "And I've said that on the record… That might be your story but my story, which I know is true for me, is that I've had not just one person bully me or one person hold me down or met one troll."

Getty
INTERESTING. No really, we are intrigued.

Besides, Katy only recently said sorry about the whole thing during her YouTube livestream: "I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying?"

Yes, yes we do.

