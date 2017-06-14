Katy Perry Slams Awards Shows For Being 'Fake' And Claims She's No Con Artist

Katy Perry has thrown some serious shade at awards shows, branding them all as 'fake', but claims she definitely is not.

The 32-year-old has been busy promoting her new album, Witness, and she didn't hold back in an interview with The New York Times, admitting that she couldn't care less about the countless awards she's earned over her career. Meow.

“All the awards shows are fake, and all the awards that I’ve won are fake. They’re constructs," she said.

While the 'Swish Swish' songstress thinks awards are fake AF she wants the world to know that she is defo not a con artist despite her recent drastic transformation from a brunette bombshell to a futuristic Bieber lookalike - and that's not a diss, Bieber is fit.

"The old Katy Perry wasn’t a construct, she isn’t dead." she explained, “I didn’t kill her, because I love her, and she is exactly what I had to do then. I’m not a con artist, I didn’t con people, like, that was just me. And this is me now.”

Okay so that's fair enough, everyone goes through some kind of 'necessary evolution', as she calls it - but for most of us that pretty much meant ditching the blue eyeshadow and luminous leg-warmers.

The star made it clear she doesn't want to be chained to anyone elses rhythm: "People don’t let people grow. They just want a time capsule and they want them to be one thing, we have to start reimagining that.”

We're loving this new unfiltered Katy, keep doing you boo.