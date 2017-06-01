Katy Perry

Katy Perry's Twitter Followers Are Mostly Bots, So Guess Who's Really The Most Followed Celeb?

'Cos baby now we got bad bots, HEY

Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 16:18

While Selena Gomez is holding up the Instagram crown with a fairly understated 121 MILLION folllowers, Katy Perry has long reigned as the most followed person on Twitter, no questions asked.

With just the casual 99.3 million fans on Twitter, Katy’s way ahead of the other popstar contenders trying to steal her throne.

She’s a good few million above Justin Bieber (95.7 million), a giant handul in front of Obama (89.2 million), and – most importantly – waving back into the distance at Taylor Swift’s 84.3 million.

But it turns out that all might not be quite as it seems, as actually, the majority of Katy’s followers are apparently fake bots. Awks.

According to TwitterAudit.com, a nifty creation designed to work out the percentage of genuine followers that someone has gathered online versus the fake bot followers, Katy’s Twitter ain’t too solid.

In fact, it claims that only 32% of Katy’s entire followers are real, meaning that just under three quarters of her millions of tweeters aren't actual human beings. 

But the juiciest part of this whole investigation has revealed that, if you audit the followers of all the top celebs, it’s Katy’s worst enemy who comes out on top to take the crown.

The person with the biggest and most real Twitter following? Taylor Swift.

Obviously this isn’t strictly official or accurate, but TwitterAudit.com reckons a huge 88% chunk of Taylor’s followers are real – the highest percentage of any of the top ten most followed Twitter accounts in the world.

By some quick maths and substracting all the fake followers from total followers, it’s been claimed that Taylor’s total genuine followers reach 74.2 million, while Katy falls way down into ninth place with 31.7 million.

Well if this isn’t reason for Bad Blood 2.0 then we don’t know what is. Bad Bots, maybe?

Words by Lucy Wood

