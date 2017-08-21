Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' Music Video Is Out This Week

Katy Perry has been fairly quiet since the release of her fourth album Witness in June but that's all about to change. Not only is the 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker about to host the MTV VMAs but her 'Swish Swish' music video is out this week.

YES. WE ARE GETTING A NEW KATY PERRY VIDEO IN MERE DAYS.

The 'Bon Appétit' singer started teasing the music video on social media last month but she finally announced today that the visual is coming this week and, judging by the clip that Katy is sharing, 'Swish Swish' could be one of her best videos ever.

Katy posted a teaser on her Twitter account which asks us to 'Get Ready for the Hottest Mess in History'.

Not only that but she captioned it 'COUNTDOWN TO CATASTROPHE'!

The all star extravaganza features Katy with a cast including - wait for it - Molly Shannon, Terry Crews, Jenna Ushkowitz, The Mountain, Gaten Matarazzo, Christine Sydelko, Bill Walton, Rich Eisen and her 'Swish Swish' collaborator Nicki Minaj.

The video looks set to be centred around a dramatic basket ball match between 'The Tigers' and 'The Sheep'.

Katy is captain of 'The Tigers' and The Mountain is captain of 'The Sheep'.

Getty Images

Katy says that there are 'Many Other Surprises'. We can't wait to see who or what they turn out to be.

RELEASE IT NOW PLEASE KATY!

