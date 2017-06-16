Katy Perry

Katy Teams Up with Taylor’s Ex Calvin on New Single 'Feels'

Is there still bad blood between the famous frenemies?

Friday, June 16, 2017 - 10:44

Calvin Harris's new single featuring Katy Perry is finally here.

‘Feels (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)’ is the latest offering from Calvin’s ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’ album. The star-studded collaboration is a midtempo jam and it looks set to dominate radio and the charts this summer. 

Calvin Harris - Feels (Audio Preview) ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean

'Feels' comes out soon after Katy has started to build bridges with Calvin's ex Taylor Swift.

In a recent interview with Arianna Huffington on The Thrive Global Podcast, Katy said ‘I forgive [Taylor] and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying?’ Yes Katy! We know exactly what you mean.

Here's hoping that Katy and Taylor can return to their friendship of days gone by.

In the meantime, we'll be enjoying 'Witness' and adding ‘Feels’ to our playlists.

WATCH KATY PERRY'S BON APPÉTIT VIDEO HERE!

Latest News

Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge

Rihanna Is Back With A Brand New Single - Listen!

New Music Round-Up: Lorde, Calvin Harris, Jax Jones & Much More

Zendaya Denies Tom Holland Dating Rumours After Their Flirty Social Media Exchange

Ansel Elgort Did Some Truly Spectacular Singing And Dancing On The Late Late Show

Ex On The Beach Babe Chloe Ferry Has Just Given Us The Secret To Her Ultimate Hangover Cure – EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson and ex boyfriend Lewis Bloor are having the time of their life on holiday

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

This Is Why Everyone Reckons Beyoncé Has Already Given Birth To Her Twins

Miley Cyrus Explains Her Decision To Quit Smoking Weed

Katy Teams Up with Taylor’s Ex Calvin on New Single 'Feels'

Lorde Admits To Being The Mastermind Behind That Onion Rings Instagram Account

Horoscopes | June 13th - June 19th 2017

Big Brother 2017: Stephanie Davis Responds To Marnie Simpson Branding Her 'Delusional' As Feud Intensifies

Will Ferrell & Mark Wahlberg Are Back For Daddy’s Home 2 Trailer

Love Island 2017: TWO New Potential Couples Get close And Tyne-Lexy FINALLY Gets A Date With New Lad Mike

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Reveals The Last Time She Felt Proud And It Involves Revenge Sex – EXCLUSIVE

Miley Cyrus Just Pulled The Ultimate Hannah Montana Move

Royal Blood Won't Be Jumping On the Collab Bandwagon...Yet

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are On The Ultimate Couples Holiday

Null Stern Hotel Appenzellerland

This Hotel in the Swiss Alps Literally Has No Walls Or Roof

More From Katy Perry

Katy Teams Up with Taylor’s Ex Calvin on New Single 'Feels'

Katy Perry Slams Awards Shows For Being 'Fake' And Claims She's No Con Artist

Diplo Hits Back At Katy Perry Rating His Skills In The Bedroom With Quite The Sassy Response

Katy Perry Responds To Taylor Swift's Shady Streaming Move

Katy Perry Just Ranked Exes Orlando Bloom, John Mayer And Diplo’s Sex Skills

Celebrity

The Feud Could Finally Be Over As Katy Perry APOLOGISES To Taylor Swift

Celebrity

Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears As She Talks Love Life Woes And Suicidal Thoughts In Live Streamed Therapy Session

People Think Taylor Swift Has Just Made A VERY Shady Move On Katy Perry's Album Release Day

Katy Perry Explains Why She Finally Spoke Out About Her Taylor Swift Feud

Style

The Poignant Message On Katy Perry's One Love Manchester Outfit That You Probably Missed

Music

What You Missed In Music: Snoop Dogg Calls For 1D Reunion, Katy Perry Tour Announcement & More

Celebrity

Katy Perry's Twitter Followers Are Mostly Bots, So Guess Who's Really The Most Followed Celeb?

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

Marnie Simpson and ex boyfriend Lewis Bloor are having the time of their life on holiday

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

You'll NEVER Guess Which Geordie Lass Ex On The Beach Hunk Max Morley Fancied Before He Dated Charlotte Crosby – EXCLUSIVE

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE