Katy Teams Up with Taylor’s Ex Calvin on New Single 'Feels'

Calvin Harris's new single featuring Katy Perry is finally here.

‘Feels (feat. Pharrell Williams , Katy Perry & Big Sean )’ is the latest offering from Calvin’s ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’ album. The star-studded collaboration is a midtempo jam and it looks set to dominate radio and the charts this summer.

'Feels' comes out soon after Katy has started to build bridges with Calvin's ex Taylor Swift.

In a recent interview with Arianna Huffington on The Thrive Global Podcast, Katy said ‘I forgive [Taylor] and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying?’ Yes Katy! We know exactly what you mean.

@Katyperry knows how to throw a birthday party! I would even go as far as to say it was party-licious. Best EVER. Happy bday, pretty girl!! — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 25, 2009

Here's hoping that Katy and Taylor can return to their friendship of days gone by.

In the meantime, we'll be enjoying 'Witness' and adding ‘Feels’ to our playlists.

WATCH KATY PERRY'S BON APPÉTIT VIDEO HERE!