People Are Reading Into What Katy Perry Said About Taylor Swift On American Idol

There’s been another update on the feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry and people can’t quite work out if any shade has been thrown.

The situation went down on American Idol when a contestant auditioned to the panel and apologized to the 33-year-old judge for being a huge fan of her arch-nemesis, Taylor Swift.

For anyone who needs a refresher on the feud that has shaped the last few years, Taylor and Katy fell out over a disagreement about back-up dancers, and their spat has spiraled into social-media shade, sly lyrics, and some all round toxic bad blood.

Even though Katy revealed last year that she’d “forgiven” T-Swift and didn’t want to discuss their falling out anymore, it still seemed unlikely that the duo would ever be on friendly terms again.

But even if they won’t be BFFs in the future, Katy insisted to the contestant that she remains a huge fan of Swift as an artist: “Oh, you don’t have to be sorry,” she replied. “I love [Swift] as a songwriter as well.”

Needless to say, some people assumed the singer was spilling the tea on how much she doesn’t like Taylor as a person, while others pointed out that she may have just been being a mature human being.

Luke Bryan: “Who do you look up to as an artist?”



American Idol contestant: “I’m sorry for this Katy, but Taylor Swift. I love Taylor Swift.”



Katy Perry: “Oh you don’t have to be sorry, I love her as a songwriter as uh, as well.”



“This guy going on American Idol and saying "I love Taylor Swift" in front of Katy Perry and Katy replying with an awkward reply is the best video I've seen today,” one fan claimed.

So, was shade thrown or is everyone being extra AF?