Katy Perry

People Are Reading Into What Katy Perry Said About Taylor Swift On American Idol

Was this shade?

Monday, March 19, 2018 - 11:16

There’s been another update on the feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry and people can’t quite work out if any shade has been thrown. 

The situation went down on American Idol when a contestant auditioned to the panel and apologized to the 33-year-old judge for being a huge fan of her arch-nemesis, Taylor Swift.

Let's get checking out Sophie Kasaei, Lateysha Grace, and Olivia Buckland discussing all things relationships...

For anyone who needs a refresher on the feud that has shaped the last few years, Taylor and Katy fell out over a disagreement about back-up dancers, and their spat has spiraled into social-media shade, sly lyrics, and some all round toxic bad blood.

Even though Katy revealed last year that she’d “forgiven” T-Swift and didn’t want to discuss their falling out anymore, it still seemed unlikely that the duo would ever be on friendly terms again.

But even if they won’t be BFFs in the future, Katy insisted to the contestant that she remains a huge fan of Swift as an artist: “Oh, you don’t have to be sorry,” she replied. “I love [Swift] as a songwriter as well.”

Needless to say, some people assumed the singer was spilling the tea on how much she doesn’t like Taylor as a person, while others pointed out that she may have just been being a mature human being. 

“This guy going on American Idol and saying "I love Taylor Swift" in front of Katy Perry and Katy replying with an awkward reply is the best video I've seen today,” one fan claimed.

So, was shade thrown or is everyone being extra AF? 

Latest News

Cirque De Soleil Artist Yann Arnuad Fell To His Death During Florida Show
Fifth Harmony Confirm Hiatus on Twitter
Tinashe
Tinashe Unveils ‘Joyride’ Album Cover and Release Date
Megan McKenna & Muggy Mike Get Steamy AF On Romantic Getaway
Holly Hagan Dials Up The Temperature In A Blue String Bikini
Chris Hughes Told To 'Hang' Himself As He Reveals Disturbing Extent Of Death Threats He's Received
Rihanna &amp; Drake
Drake Stars on ‘Lemon’ Remix with N.E.R.D and Rihanna
People Are Reading Into What Katy Perry Said About Taylor Swift On American Idol
Blue Ivy Bid An Insane Amount Of Money On A Piece Of Art At An Auction
Rob Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss And He Looks Great
Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Sassi Simmonds Tells Boyfriend Darren Quirk To ‘Pack His Stuff’ As The Couple Argue About Their Relationship
Fans Are Divided About Zayn Malik’s Neck Tattoo For This Awkward Reason
Sex Education Needs To Teach Us What Good Sex For Women Means
From Kylie Jenner To Hailey Baldwin: Celebrity Instagrams That Would Never See The Light Of Day In 2018
From Selena Gomez To Cara Delevingne: 10 Celebrity Interviews That Are So Awkward It Physically Hurts
Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram
Karlie Kloss Finally Comments On Those Taylor Swift Feud Rumours
Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid’s Topless Holiday Snaps Deserve All The Awards
Kim Kardashian Shares The First Clear Shot Of Baby Chicago's Face
From Zayn Malik &amp; Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood &amp;  Chris Hughes: Celebs Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 

More From Katy Perry

People Are Reading Into What Katy Perry Said About Taylor Swift On American Idol
Katy Perry leaves ABC&#039;s &#039;Good Morning America&#039; in Times Square on October 4, 2017 in New York City
A Nun Involved In A Property Dispute With Katy Perry Collapses And Dies In Court
From Khloe Kardashian &amp; Lamar Odom To Katy Perry &amp; Russell Brand: Celebs Who Got Married Super Fast 
From Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom To Katy Perry & Russell Brand: Celebs Who Got Married Super Fast 
Katy Perry Is Working with Some Huge Names on Her New Album
Katy Perry Would Rather Be 'Real' Than 'Relevant'
Katy Perry Is Planning Her Next Album Already
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Ties Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's Record
Coldplay
2008 Throwback: These Songs Are 10 Years Old Already!
Is Katy Perry Starring In Taylor Swift's 'End Game' Music Video?
Katy Perry - Hey Hey Hey - Music Video
Katy Perry
Hey Hey Hey
18 Iconic Songs You Won't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2018
Katy Perry in the &#039;Hey Hey Hey&#039; music video
Katy Perry Goes Marie Antoinette In 'Hey Hey Hey' Video

Trending Articles

Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram
Gigi Hadid Makes A Seriously Powerful Statement Following Her Split From Zayn Malik
Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry Reveals Why Marnie Simpson’s ‘Joke’ About His Boyfriend Really Made Him Go Akka – EXCLUSIVE
Kylie Jenner has a rule for anyone who wants to see her baby girl Stormi
Kylie Jenner Has One Strict Rule For Anyone Who Wants To See Baby Stormi
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Geordie Shore Fans Left Shocked By Close Up Of Sam Gowland's Chloe Ferry Tattoo
Rob Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss And He Looks Great
From Charlotte Crosby To Ed Sheeran: Grim Af Celeb Injuries That Will Make Your Stomach Drop
Fans Are Divided About Zayn Malik’s Neck Tattoo For This Awkward Reason
From Zayn Malik &amp; Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood &amp;  Chris Hughes: Celebs Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
Did Zayn Malik's Sister Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid On Instagram?
Holly Hagan launches her own dating site for singles to hook up
Holly Hagan’s Just Launched A Dating Site For Singles To Hook Up