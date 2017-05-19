Katy Perry

What You Missed In Music: Solange’s Message To Her Teen Self, Katy Perry Surprises Museum-Goers & More

Friday, May 19, 2017 - 15:23

Solange  gives tips to her teenage self

In a special piece for (the excellent) Teen Vogue, Solange penned a letter addressed to her own teen self, imparting words of comfort and wisdom.

“There will be pain, there will be doubt there will be beauty, there will be the unknown. There will be so many moments of joy and delight that the whole universe will feel painted in hues of amber and wonder,” Solange wrote.

“There will be times you are so sad you can’t lift your head. And there will be times you are so happy that the sensation of life knocks you down. But most importantly, there will be you. a whole, whole lot of it. And you will feel good about who she is and who she is still becoming."

Elsewhere in the letter, Solange wrote about her love for her mother, handling criticism and the “various phases of who you are”, including the brilliantly titled “the Rasta-vegan-thrifter-who-is-determined-to-marry-Brandon-Boyd phase.”

Make sure you read the full piece here.

Katy Perry  Surprises Museum Goers With…her head

What do you look for when you visit a museum? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t the head of one of Planet Earth’s biggest pop stars on a platter. (If you are actively looking for that, please, please seek medical attention. You need to be sectioned.)

Katy Perry surprised museum-goers at New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art in a new exhibition featuring – yep, you guess it – her head on a platter.

The results were actually not as funny as you’d think. More just horrendously awkward. (Which makes it…better? Maybe…)

Watch below…

Skepta  wins Ivor Novello

Skepta won big at this week’s Ivor Novello awards – winning both Best Contemporary Song and Songwriter of the Year.

‘Man’, written by Skepta and Queen of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, was the fourth single released from the MC’s Mercury Prize-winning album, Konnichiwa. (Skepta is sweeping up all the awards, isn’t he?)

Listen to ‘Man’ – and that great riff – again here…

