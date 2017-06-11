The Feud Could Finally Be Over As Katy Perry APOLOGISES To Taylor Swift

Katy Perry may have finally ended her highly publicised feud with Taylor Swift.

The ladies have been at war since 2014 when Taylor’s alleged Katy bashing song Bad Blood was released.

It seemed the release of Katy’s new album Witness might exacerbate the situation with her own track Swish Swish.

But now Katy has outright apologised for whatever she did to make Taylor turn against her and has declared she loves her fellow pop star.

“I am ready to let it go!” the 32-year-old singer said during a chat Arianna Huffington during her Witness World Wide livestream.

“I forgive, I forgive, I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” she added.

The 13-time Grammy nominee continued: '” think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying? And I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she's a fantastic songwriter.”

Katy said she doesn’t care if she and Taylor don’t see eye-to-eye on everything, but wants to be friends.

“If we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this’,” she said.

“I don't know. Like maybe I don't agree with everything she does and she doesn’t agree with everything I do, but I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion,” she added.

Love wins!