Katy Perry

The Feud Could Finally Be Over As Katy Perry APOLOGISES To Taylor Swift

'I'm sorry for anything I ever did'

Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 13:55

Katy Perry may have finally ended her highly publicised feud with Taylor Swift.

The ladies have been at war since 2014 when Taylor’s alleged Katy bashing song Bad Blood was released.

Getty
It seemed the release of Katy’s new album Witness might exacerbate the situation with her own track Swish Swish.

But now Katy has outright apologised for whatever she did to make Taylor turn against her and has declared she loves her fellow pop star.

Getty
“I am ready to let it go!” the 32-year-old singer said during a chat Arianna Huffington during her Witness World Wide livestream.

“I forgive, I forgive, I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” she added.

Getty
The 13-time Grammy nominee continued: '” think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying? And I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she's a fantastic songwriter.”

Katy said she doesn’t care if she and Taylor don’t see eye-to-eye on everything, but wants to be friends.

Katy Perry - Live: Witness World Wide

“If we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this’,” she said.

“I don't know. Like maybe I don't agree with everything she does and she doesn’t agree with everything I do, but I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion,” she added.

Love wins!

Latest News

Jennifer Lawrence In Private Jet Double Engine Failure Horror

The Feud Could Finally Be Over As Katy Perry APOLOGISES To Taylor Swift

Love Island Is About To Send Two Brand New Contestants In To The Villa

Liam Payne Jokes That Netflix Could Destroy His Relationship With Cheryl

Charlotte Crosby Is Beyond Excited About Her New Autobiography

Is Vicky Pattison Hinting That She Really Wants Her Boyfriend To Propose To Her?

This Has To Be The Most Explosive Argument Of Big Brother 2017 So Far…

Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice

Is Towie's Jon Clark About To Make A Dramatic Entrance On Love Island?

Has Towie's Megan McKenna Really Become Engaged In Las Vegas?

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Amber Rose Stuns All With Full Frontal Naked Image To Promote Her Empowerment Movement

Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears As She Talks Love Life Woes And Suicidal Thoughts In Live Streamed Therapy Session

Kylie Jenner's Latest Selfies Are Giving Everyone Body And Hair Goals

JK Rowling Defends Theresa May And All Women From Vile Twitter Slur

Rejected Love Island Contestant Harley Judge Warns The Villa Is Full Of 'Sexual Frustration' As He Becomes First To Be Booted From ITV Show

Here Is Why The Babadook Is Being Hailed As The Unlikely LGBTQ Hero Of 2017

Ariana Grande's 'One Last Time' Hits All-Time Chart High At No.2!

Together opening party at Amnesia, Ibiza 2017

5 Things We Learnt At The Together At Amnesia Opening Party

Unusual BnBs - Travel

These Are The UK's Craziest B&Bs (You Will Want To Stay In Them All)

More From Katy Perry

Celebrity

The Feud Could Finally Be Over As Katy Perry APOLOGISES To Taylor Swift

Celebrity

Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears As She Talks Love Life Woes And Suicidal Thoughts In Live Streamed Therapy Session

People Think Taylor Swift Has Just Made A VERY Shady Move On Katy Perry's Album Release Day

Katy Perry Explains Why She Finally Spoke Out About Her Taylor Swift Feud

Style

The Poignant Message On Katy Perry's One Love Manchester Outfit That You Probably Missed

Music

What You Missed In Music: Snoop Dogg Calls For 1D Reunion, Katy Perry Tour Announcement & More

Celebrity

Katy Perry's Twitter Followers Are Mostly Bots, So Guess Who's Really The Most Followed Celeb?

Celebrity

Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears As She Pays Tribute To Victims Of Manchester Attack

Celebrity

Katy Perry FINALLY Talks Taylor Swift Feud: "I Tried To Talk To Her About It And She Wouldn't Speak To Me"

Celebrity

Katy Perry Refuses To Deny Her Song 'Swish Swish' Is A Taylor Swift Diss Track

Music

What You Missed In Music: Solange’s Message To Her Teen Self, Katy Perry Surprises Museum-Goers & More

Music

New Music Round-Up: Liam Payne, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello & Much More

Trending Articles

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

TV Shows

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show

Will Marnie Simpson Be The First Geordie Shore Cast Member To Pose Naked For Playboy?

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Celebrity

Is Towie's Jon Clark About To Make A Dramatic Entrance On Love Island?

Celebrity

Amber Rose Stuns All With Full Frontal Naked Image To Promote Her Empowerment Movement

Celebrity

Has Towie's Megan McKenna Really Become Engaged In Las Vegas?

Celebrity

Is Vicky Pattison Hinting That She Really Wants Her Boyfriend To Propose To Her?