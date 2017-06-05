Katy Perry

The Poignant Message On Katy Perry's One Love Manchester Outfit That You Probably Missed

Beautiful.

Monday, June 5, 2017 - 16:59

Even though most viewers were too busy soaking up the incredible atmosphere at the One Love Manchester concert to discuss outfit choices, a few people out there noticed something particularly special about the back of Katy Perry's dress.

The benefit concert was, of course, held in honour of the 22 people who lost their lives at an Ariana Grande show on May 22nd, with Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, and many more performers taking to the stage to raise funds for the victims of the attack.

Getty
Drawing a huge audience of 14.5 million viewers in the UK alone - with worldwide figures set to propel that figure even higher - a group of eagle-eyed fans spotted that Katy's dress featured a patchwork design of the victims' faces in the shape of a heart.

Taking to social-media to comment on the dress, one person wrote: "How did I miss that @katyperry's dress was a tribute to the #manchester victims? What a beautiful gesture," as another added: "Katy Perry had all victims faces in the shape of a heart on the back of her dress what an angel."

In an emotional speech during her performance, Katy then encouraged the people of Manchester to recognise the power of love in the face of such a hateful and senseless attack. 

"It’s not easy to always choose love, is it?", she began. "Especially in moments like these. It can be the most difficult thing to do. But love conquers fear and and love conquers hate. And that love that you choose will give you strength."

