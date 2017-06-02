What You Missed In Music: Snoop Dogg Calls For 1D Reunion, Katy Perry Tour Announcement & More

Snoop Dogg Calls For One Direction To Reform

Today in very unexpected news: Snoop Dogg, the actual Snoop Dogg, has called for One Direction to reunite.

Speaking with The Metro, Snoop Dogg said: “I do think the One Direction guys will get back together. And that’s the smart thing to do.

“They got to do it while they are still young, nobody wants to see a boy band have a comeback in their forties.

“If they do it in the next year or two, they are still at a level where they can make another 20 or 30 million dollars each.”

Katy Perry Tour Announcement

After headlining Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull, Katycats won’t be waiting too long before the ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ singer returns to these shores.

Today, Katy Perry announced details for her European tour, including seven UK dates.

Tickets will be going on sale Friday, June 9. (Next week!)

Check out the UK dates below…

14 London The O2

18 Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

19 Sheffield Arena

21 Liverpool Echo Arena

22 Manchester Arena

24 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

25 Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

HELLO, HALLO, CIAO, BONJOUR! I can't wait to 👁 you, UK/Europe! Tickets on sale Friday 9 June 🇩🇪🇧🇪🇳🇱🇫🇷🇨🇭🇮🇹🇦🇹🇩🇰🇸🇪🇬🇧 https://t.co/fz83TjrJUr pic.twitter.com/JvIo0OIz9h — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 2, 2017

Will.i.am confirms Fergie has left the Black Eyed Peas

Black Eyed Peas fans’ fears have been confirmed: Fergie has left the group.

Fergie joined the group back in 2002, but it’s been five years since she recorded with them, so the news, while disappointing for fans, can’t come as too much of a shock.

Speaking with the English-language UAE magazine Ahlan!, will.i.am said: “Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we've always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us.

"People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. On Elephunk, there were several females that appeared on that album.

"Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but on songs like 'Let's Get it Started,' it's Noelle [Scaggs], and then Fergie, songs like 'Latin Girls,' it's Debi Nova, and 'Request Line,' it's Macy Gray. We'll always work with good females.

"What people know The Black Eyed Peas to be, nobody is replacing Fergie.”

will.i.am continued: "She's working on her solo project at the moment, we're on this brand-new experience, celebrating 20 years of Black Eyed Peas putting out music," he added to Ahlan!.

"We worked on a bunch of songs on her solo record, we're proud that she has her label, but Black Eyed Peas are pushing it forward in terms of content, technology and experiences on our new project, Masters of the Sun."

