Katy Perry

What You Missed In Music: Snoop Dogg Calls For 1D Reunion, Katy Perry Tour Announcement & More

"Nobody wants to see a boy band have a comeback in their forties."

Friday, June 2, 2017 - 15:54

Snoop Dogg  Calls For One Direction To Reform

[Getty]
Today in very unexpected news: Snoop Dogg, the actual Snoop Dogg, has called for One Direction to reunite.

Speaking with The Metro, Snoop Dogg said: “I do think the One Direction guys will get back together. And that’s the smart thing to do.

“They got to do it while they are still young, nobody wants to see a boy band have a comeback in their forties.

“If they do it in the next year or two, they are still at a level where they can make another 20 or 30 million dollars each.”

Katy Perry  Tour Announcement

Getty
After headlining Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull, Katycats won’t be waiting too long before the ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ singer returns to these shores.

Today, Katy Perry announced details for her European tour, including seven UK dates.

Tickets will be going on sale Friday, June 9. (Next week!)

Check out the UK dates below…

14 London The O2

18 Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

19 Sheffield Arena

21 Liverpool Echo Arena

22 Manchester Arena

24 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

25 Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Will.i.am confirms Fergie has left the Black Eyed Peas

Black Eyed Peas fans’ fears have been confirmed: Fergie has left the group.

Fergie joined the group back in 2002, but it’s been five years since she recorded with them, so the news, while disappointing for fans, can’t come as too much of a shock.

Speaking with the English-language UAE magazine Ahlan!, will.i.am said: “Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we've always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us.

"People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. On Elephunk, there were several females that appeared on that album.

"Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but on songs like 'Let's Get it Started,' it's Noelle [Scaggs], and then Fergie, songs like 'Latin Girls,' it's Debi Nova, and 'Request Line,' it's Macy Gray. We'll always work with good females.

"What people know The Black Eyed Peas to be, nobody is replacing Fergie.”

will.i.am continued: "She's working on her solo project at the moment, we're on this brand-new experience, celebrating 20 years of Black Eyed Peas putting out music," he added to Ahlan!.

"We worked on a bunch of songs on her solo record, we're proud that she has her label, but Black Eyed Peas are pushing it forward in terms of content, technology and experiences on our new project, Masters of the Sun."

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Follow MTV Music UK on Twitter.

Latest News

11 Things You Didn't Know About Scarlett Moffatt

Who Is Marty McKenna? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

Where are the Beauty School Cop Outs cast now?

Beauty School Cop Outs: What Ever Happened To The Cast?

Who Is Nicole Dutt? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' Just Made UK Chart History

Becca Dudley

Becca Dudley Picks Her Strawberries & Creem Festival Fave Tunes - Listen!

What You Missed In Music: Snoop Dogg Calls For 1D Reunion, Katy Perry Tour Announcement & More

Storybook Cosmetics Are Launching A Mean Girls Palette And It Sounds Perfect

Jemma Lucy Shows Off The Peachy Results Of Her Brazilian Butt Lift

Kylie Jenner Smoulders In Her Undies For Her Latest Super Hot Lip Kit Shoot

Priyanka Chopra Baywatch

Priyanka Chopra Goes Speed Dating!

Pokemon

13 Crazy Pokemon Fan Theories That Change Everything

8 Things You Can Never Complain About Again If You CBA To Vote In The 2017 General Election

Bella Thorne Snaps And Deletes A Fully Topless Vid After Fans Spot A Nip Slip

New Music Round-Up: Fifth Harmony, Lorde, Arcade Fire, Major Lazer & More

Lauren Jauregui Makes An Important Point In Her Letter To The LGBTQ+ Community

Prepare To Be Obsessed With The Way Charlotte Crosby Does Her Contouring

Can A Bunch Of Adults From MTV Pass A Real GCSE?

10 Things You Should Know About Losing Your Virginity

Here's Your First Look Tour Of The 2017 Love Island Villa

More From Katy Perry

Music

What You Missed In Music: Snoop Dogg Calls For 1D Reunion, Katy Perry Tour Announcement & More

Celebrity

Katy Perry's Twitter Followers Are Mostly Bots, So Guess Who's Really The Most Followed Celeb?

Celebrity

Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears As She Pays Tribute To Victims Of Manchester Attack

Celebrity

Katy Perry FINALLY Talks Taylor Swift Feud: "I Tried To Talk To Her About It And She Wouldn't Speak To Me"

Celebrity

Katy Perry Refuses To Deny Her Song 'Swish Swish' Is A Taylor Swift Diss Track

Music

What You Missed In Music: Solange’s Message To Her Teen Self, Katy Perry Surprises Museum-Goers & More

Music

New Music Round-Up: Liam Payne, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello & Much More

Celebrity

8 Things From Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' That Could DEF Be About Taylor Swift

Music

Ruby Rose Hits Out At Katy Perry After Singer Goes In On Taylor Swift With New Track

Music

Miley Cyrus Reveals Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed A Girl’ Is About Her

Music

Katy Perry Reveals New Album ‘Witness’

Katy Perry

Bon Appétit (Ft. Migos)

Trending Articles

Have Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt split?
TV Shows

Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson Reignites Vicky Pattison Feud With New Book: 'She’s The Most Terrifying Person I Know'

TV Shows

Who Is Che McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Celebrity

10 Reality Show Couples Gush About Their Love And It Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Has Already Been Linked To Another Reality Star Following His Split From Emma McVey

Celebrity

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

TV Shows

Geordie Shore: Check Out The Sexiest Selfies From The NEW Lads And Lasses Of Series 14

Celebrity

Who Is Billy Phillips? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star