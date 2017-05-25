Kaya Scodelario and Brenton Thwaites Go Speed Dating!

Ever wondered what it's like to go on a date with your fave stars? Well you're in luck, because Pirates of the Caribbean stars Kaya Scodelario and Brenton Thwaites have popped by for your very own speed date sesh!

What are their go-to pizza toppings? Fave Disney princesses? Ultimate super powers?

HIT PLAY to see the stars of Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge reveal their secret selfie poses, the last texts they sent, their V UNUSUAL most-used emojis and more on the MTV Celebrity Speed Date!

- 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge' is in cinemas now.