The Kardashians Recreated Their KUWTK Titles From Season One

The world has changed a lot since the first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians landed on telly in 2007. Athough let’s be real, nothing has changed quite as much as the Kardashians themselves.

Now you can check out all of the Kardashian/Jenner ladies' most jaw dropping Insta moments EVER...

The show has been on air for an entire decade now, and with the 10th anniversary special coming your way this weekend, the sisters plus momager wanted to mark the whole thing with something pretty special.

The Kardashian/Jenners have remade their iconic Season 1 intro, and it’ll either make you super emotional, or just leave you marvelling at the magic of facial injections.

Back in the day Kim was the standout star of the Kardashian klan, and the intro made it clear that she was the one we were supposd to be obsessed with.

The rest of the family were relatively unknown, but fast forward a decade and each of them is an A-Lister in their own right with supermodel careers, billion dollar beauty brands and pretty much everything in between.

Paying homage to their roots, Khloe, Kourt, Kylie, Kendall and Kris all appear together in the remake of the intro titles and yep, Kim still turns up late – although this time she’s in a sequined bodysuit, obvs.

Honestly, it might be the best thing we've ever seen. AMAZING.

Words by Lucy Wood