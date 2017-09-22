Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The Kardashians Recreated Their KUWTK Titles From Season One

It's fair to say they all look quite different

Friday, September 22, 2017 - 16:08

The world has changed a lot since the first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians landed on telly in 2007. Athough let’s be real, nothing has changed quite as much as the Kardashians themselves.

Now you can check out all of the Kardashian/Jenner ladies' most jaw dropping Insta moments EVER...

The show has been on air for an entire decade now, and with the 10th anniversary special coming your way this weekend, the sisters plus momager wanted to mark the whole thing with something pretty special.

The Kardashian/Jenners have remade their iconic Season 1 intro, and it’ll either make you super emotional, or just leave you marvelling at the magic of facial injections.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 1

Back in the day Kim was the standout star of the Kardashian klan, and the intro made it clear that she was the one we were supposd to be obsessed with.

The rest of the family were relatively unknown, but fast forward a decade and each of them is an A-Lister in their own right with supermodel careers, billion dollar beauty brands and pretty much everything in between.

Paying homage to their roots, Khloe, Kourt, Kylie, Kendall and Kris all appear together in the remake of the intro titles and yep, Kim still turns up late – although this time she’s in a sequined bodysuit, obvs.

KUWTK | Keep It Kardashian: Back to the Start | E!

Honestly, it might be the best thing we've ever seen. AMAZING.

Words by Lucy Wood

Latest News

11 Things You Didn't Know About Ludacris

Fear Factor On MTV: Check Out These Scary Sneak Peek Pics From The Premiere Episode Of The Brand New Series

Foo Fighters Score Their Fourth UK No.1 Album With 'Concrete and Gold'

Fergie Unleashes Incredible Visual Album: Double Dutchess

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Proves To Be Niall Horan's Biggest Fan In The Cutest Way

Fans Have Started A Petition To Make Wonder Woman Bisexual In Upcoming Sequel

The Kardashians Recreated Their KUWTK Titles From Season One

9 Celebrity Couple Who Got Divorced For The Most Shocking Reasons

Vicky Pattison Shows Off Her Sensational Abs In Seriously NSFW Selfie

Skinnydip Have Collaborated With Starbucks For The PSL Accessories Of Your Dreams

The Must Do 2017 Ibiza Closing Parties

Did Riverdale Just Accidentally Expose Whether Fred Andrews Survived That Gunshot?

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Moment She Was Told Lamar Odom Had Died

Uber Stripped Of It's License To Operate In London

New Music Round-Up: Fergie, Miley Cyrus, Kesha and More...

Fans Think This Major Love Island Couple Have Split And Here's The Evidence

Miley Cyrus's New Song Sorta Explains Why She Split From Liam Hemsworth

13 Reality Star Relationships With A HUGE Age Gap

Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Spotted Kissing As They Confirm Romance

Geordie Shore Season 15 Spoiler Video: Abbie Holborn Gives Elettra Lamborghini A Fanny Flash In Cheeky Lap Dance

More From Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The Kardashians Recreated Their KUWTK Titles From Season One

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Moment She Was Told Lamar Odom Had Died

Kim Kardashian&#039;s hair stylist has revealed how to get her super sleek hair do

Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Used To Cheat On Her High School Tests

Kim Kardashian has shared her trick to looking perfectly glowing all the time
Style

Kim Kardashian Has Finally Revealed How She Looks Perfectly Glowing All The Time

The Two Major Events That The Kardashians Wish Were Never Shown On KUWTK

The Sex Of Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Third Baby Has Been Revealed

Caitlyn Jenner Admits That Her Relationship With The Kardashians Is 'Strained’

Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Comes In For Criticism After Using This Emoji In A Tweet

Kylie Jenner offers her mum advice after photoshopping drama blows up
Celebrity

Kris Jenner Reveals Kylie Jenner's Future Wedding Could Appear On Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Wanted To Call Off Wedding To Kris Humphries The Night Before

Scott Disick&#039;s own reality show has been cancelled for being too boring
Celebrity

Scott Disick’s Reality TV Show Has Been Cancelled Before Actually Making It On To TV

Fan Account Of The Week: @kylieoftoday

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan Looks Unrecognisable In This Gorgeous Make-Up Free Selfie

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Gets Pied By Elettra Lamborghini As He Tries To Buck In The Radgies' Rome Sh*g Pad

Jemma Lucy Pictured With Fluid Leaking From Her Bum After Second Brazilian Butt Lift

Teen Mom UK Fans Are Losing It Over Mia Boardman's Sensational Birthday Outfit

Geordie Shore Season 15 Spoiler Video: Abbie Holborn Gives Elettra Lamborghini A Fanny Flash In Cheeky Lap Dance

Gaz Beadle Gets This Creative Tattoo In Tribute To His And Emma McVey's Unborn Son

Celebrity

13 Reality Star Relationships With A HUGE Age Gap

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Dylan O’Brien Stars In New MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE Images – Exclusive!

Scotty T Sparks Engagement Rumours With *This* Mysterious Instagram Caption

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Aaron Chalmers Has 'Learnt Some New Bedroom Moves' As She Talks About Their Sh*g Pad Session - EXCLUSIVE

Vicky Pattison Set To Marry Fiancé John Noble In £175,000 Ceremony Next Summer

Chloe Ferry Had The Best Reaction To Nathan Henry’s Erotic Antics On Geordie Shore