Kehlani Brings The Sauce To Halloween In Red-Hot 'Touch' Video
The 'Distraction' singer brings the sexy to spooky for her new single...
Two songs in two weeks? Kehlani is up to something!
The 'CRZY' singer has premiered a Halloween-inspired visual for her sexy new track 'Touch', which was released today.
While Kehlani doesn't appear in the video, the trippy clip follows two disguised strangers creep around in horse masks (think The Purge but less scary) until they meet at an underground rave.
I go, I go, I go
Everything I do, I do it with a passion
If I gotta be a bitch, I'ma be a bad one
I'm AI with the designs, du-ragging
Bounce back game good, why we talkin' practice?
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Pull up score when I want to
Best thing next to Heaven
They be tryna count me out though
I'm just countin', countin' blessings
A real woman 'bout her paper
Niggas don't know where I came from
Why I really really came up
You never could say I'm back in
All this shit I've been through and it made me more of an assassin
I kill 'em, I kill 'em, I kill 'em with compassion
And baby if they askin'
Tell 'em, tell 'em, tell 'em, tell 'em
I go, I go, I go, I go, crazy, crazy
I go, I go, I go, I go crazy, crazy
Live for the challenge, only make me stronger
One more reason to turn up on 'em
I go, I go, I go, I go crazy, crazy
Lit, lit, lit, lit
Only L I take is to the face
You showed up to see me lose
But I overcome so you overcame
Basic, basic
Ain't nothing bout me basic
I'm crazy, I'm crazy
Better watch what you say to me cuh
Young Sway got the answers
Give 'em hell, give 'em pressure
VIP couch, no manners
Dirty-dirty-dirty dancin'
Take a look at what I did
Go for circle with the wrist
Whippin'-whippin' up the grits
Get a handful of this nicely
I got it, I got it, I got it
And you gon' respect it
Ain't nothin', ain't nothin', gon' stop me from makin' it happen
So baby if they askin'
Tell 'em, tell 'em, tell 'em, tell 'em
I go, I go, I go, I go, crazy, crazy
I go, I go, I go, I go, crazy, crazy
Live for the challenge, only make me stronger
One more reason to turn up on 'em
I go, I go, I go, I go, crazy, crazy
I go, I go, I go, I go, crazy, crazy
I go, I go, I go, I go, crazy, crazy
'Touch' is a pulsating electro-fused R&B cut that sees the singer pleading for a lover's touch. The production is absolutely sublime, and Kehlani's delivery is seriously sultry, but effortlessly so.
"We don't even need to talk about it / More love, less talk, more love / We don't even need to talk about it / I like it when we walk / But I love it when we touch." Beat drop!
It's one of the grandest songs Kehlani has released with its cinematic production and last week's release 'Honey' is an acoustic love song, so it sounds like her next project is going to be quite the eclectic affair.
Kehlani is nominated for Favourite Female Artist Soul/R&B at the 2017 American Music Awards - alongside Rihanna and Beyoncé, not bad company! - and her reaction is absolutely adorable.
"To be up there with the queens of the universe is incredible and unbelievable," she said about her first ever AMA nomination. "I’m beyond honored and super humbled." Congrats, Lani!
As pop's prophet Ariana Grande once sang, "A little less conversation and a little more touch my body," right?
We're glad Kehlani agrees. Now let us listen to this and Ari's 'Touch It' back-to-back for the next few days!
Words: Ross McNeilage
Everything you do shows me you know it
Behind it all you are the motive
Don't tell you enough, but baby I'll show it, show it
He say the king where he come from
Take a young queen just to know one
So, baby, I'mma drive it like it's stolen
I'mma fix it like it's broken
We could catch a flight out to London
Go to the mall, spend a lump sum
They could try to catch up to us
But they're too busy making assumptions
Boy, you know all I do
Is stay up all night losing sleep over you
All I do
Is drive myself crazy thinkin' 'bout my baby
It's the way you walk, the way you talk, babe
It's the way you love, the way you fuck, the way
It's the way you are, you're a star, babe
It's the way you, it's the way you
You got my mind gon trippin
You know i love these women
But you make me feel, different
Just had your love
Still mess with those, still kiss it slow
Give me some more
She know im the king where i come from
She know she the king she dont want one
Now she gotta nigga open
Make me feel like i was chosen
Just when my heart had got frozen
She open the door and she strolled in
She got the key and she closed it
She got with me now im focused girl you know
All i do, all i do is stay up all night, losing sleep over you
all i do, is drive myself crazy thinking bout my baby
Its the way you walk, the way you talk babe
Its the way you love, the way you fuck babe
Its the way you are, your a star babe
Its the way you, its the way you
This thing we got is crazy
Only thing I know is you're my baby
Forever down, I am your lady
Always for sure, never a maybe
Never met someone who spoke my language
Baby girl i swear dont try to play it
You the type of nigga make me lane switch
Im the type of nigga how you raining
Give me your heart and I hold it
(Hold it)
Show me your soul and I'll mould it
Baby boy, you gotta be the dopest
Gotta be to fuck with the coldest
Boy i know all i do
(All i do is think)
Is stay up all night losing sleep over you
All i do, drive myself crazy, thinkin bout my baby
Its the way you walk, the way you talk babe
Its the way you love, the way you fuck babe
Its the way you are, your a star babe
Its the way you, its the way you