Kehlani Brings The Sauce To Halloween In Red-Hot 'Touch' Video

Two songs in two weeks? Kehlani is up to something!

The 'CRZY' singer has premiered a Halloween-inspired visual for her sexy new track 'Touch', which was released today.

While Kehlani doesn't appear in the video, the trippy clip follows two disguised strangers creep around in horse masks (think The Purge but less scary) until they meet at an underground rave.

View the lyrics Crazy

I go, I go, I go



Everything I do, I do it with a passion

If I gotta be a bitch, I'ma be a bad one

I'm AI with the designs, du-ragging

Bounce back game good, why we talkin' practice?

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Pull up score when I want to

Best thing next to Heaven

They be tryna count me out though

I'm just countin', countin' blessings

A real woman 'bout her paper

Niggas don't know where I came from

Why I really really came up

You never could say I'm back in

All this shit I've been through and it made me more of an assassin

I kill 'em, I kill 'em, I kill 'em with compassion

And baby if they askin'



Tell 'em, tell 'em, tell 'em, tell 'em

I go, I go, I go, I go, crazy, crazy

I go, I go, I go, I go crazy, crazy

Live for the challenge, only make me stronger

One more reason to turn up on 'em

I go, I go, I go, I go crazy, crazy



Lit, lit, lit, lit

Only L I take is to the face

You showed up to see me lose

But I overcome so you overcame

Basic, basic

Ain't nothing bout me basic

I'm crazy, I'm crazy

Better watch what you say to me cuh

Young Sway got the answers

Give 'em hell, give 'em pressure

VIP couch, no manners

Dirty-dirty-dirty dancin'

Take a look at what I did

Go for circle with the wrist

Whippin'-whippin' up the grits

Get a handful of this nicely

I got it, I got it, I got it

And you gon' respect it

Ain't nothin', ain't nothin', gon' stop me from makin' it happen

So baby if they askin'



Tell 'em, tell 'em, tell 'em, tell 'em

I go, I go, I go, I go, crazy, crazy

I go, I go, I go, I go, crazy, crazy

Live for the challenge, only make me stronger

One more reason to turn up on 'em

I go, I go, I go, I go, crazy, crazy



I go, I go, I go, I go, crazy, crazy

I go, I go, I go, I go, crazy, crazy Writer(s): Denisia Andrews, Kehlani Ashley Parrish, Brittany Coney Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

'Touch' is a pulsating electro-fused R&B cut that sees the singer pleading for a lover's touch. The production is absolutely sublime, and Kehlani's delivery is seriously sultry, but effortlessly so.

"We don't even need to talk about it / More love, less talk, more love / We don't even need to talk about it / I like it when we walk / But I love it when we touch." Beat drop!

It's one of the grandest songs Kehlani has released with its cinematic production and last week's release 'Honey' is an acoustic love song, so it sounds like her next project is going to be quite the eclectic affair.

Kehlani is nominated for Favourite Female Artist Soul/R&B at the 2017 American Music Awards - alongside Rihanna and Beyoncé, not bad company! - and her reaction is absolutely adorable.

"To be up there with the queens of the universe is incredible and unbelievable," she said about her first ever AMA nomination. "I’m beyond honored and super humbled." Congrats, Lani!

As pop's prophet Ariana Grande once sang, "A little less conversation and a little more touch my body," right?

We're glad Kehlani agrees. Now let us listen to this and Ari's 'Touch It' back-to-back for the next few days!

Words: Ross McNeilage

