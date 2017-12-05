Kehlani Is Wild, Free and In Love In The 'Honey' Music Video
The 'Distraction' singer drops the sticky sweet visual for her new single...
Kehlani might have just made the sweetest music video ever.
Just days after performing the lush ballad at Billboard's Women In Music event, the rising star has dropped the sun-tinted visual for her new single 'Honey' and it's every kind of romance and aesthetic goal you could wish for.
Playing out like an old home movie on VHS, we watch as the singer spends a day out in nature doing nothing but loving with model Aarianna Johnson. It's cute AF.
Kehlani explained Johnson was chosen to star in the video alongside her as the "song was inspired by an androgynous woman" and she wanted the video to stay true to the song.
"There were particular reasons why I chose AJ for this video... I wanted to find someone who fell in line with that, who was “hard” yet so so soft (yes, like a bee)," she said on Instagram.
"I was asked “why not use a feminine girl?” , but I knew I wanted to honor the inspiration, and paint the picture of the sweet tender aspect that shines through every woman, no matter what." Yes, Lani!
'Honey' - the song - showcases a different, more unplugged side to Kehlani, whose versatility lets her shine effortlessly over classic R&B, more electro-fused production or a simple acoustic performance like this.
Its release comes just months after her debut album SweetSexySavage was released in March, yet she recently confirmed that she isn't in a rush to release its follow-up and for now will just be releasing singles.
Between 'Honey' and the incredible 'Touch', it's clear that her second album is going to be another level so we don't mind waiting for it.
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH KEHLANI'S 'CRZY' VIDEO BELOW
