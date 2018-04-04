Kehlani Praises Camila Cabello’s Talent on Snapchat

Kehlani and Camila Cabello are two of the biggest artists in the world today. Kehlani is currently wowing arenas night after night on Demi Lovato's Tell Me You Love Me Tour and Camila is breaking records left, right and centre with her debut solo album.

And it turns out that they are big fans of each other. Kehlani just praised the 'Havana' superstar on Snapchat.

WATCH CAMILA'S 'NEVER BE THE SAME' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics Something must've gone wrong in my brain

Got your chemicals all in my veins

Feeling all the highs, feeling all the pain

Let go on the wheel, it's the bullet lane

Now I'm seeing red, not thinking straight

Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me



Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine

Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need

All I need, yeah, you're all I need



It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same



It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same



I'll never be the same

I'll never be the same

I'll never be the same



Sneaking in LA when the lights are low

Off of one touch I could overdose

You said, "stop playing it safe, girl, I wanna see you lose control"



Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine

Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need

All I need, yeah, you're all I need



It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same



It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same



I'll never be the same

I'll never be the same

I'll never be the same



You're in my blood

You're in my veins

You're in my head

I blame



You're in my blood

You're in my veins

You're in my head



I'm saying it's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame (you're to blame)

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same



It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same Writer(s): Camila Cabello, Rami Dawod, Noonie Bao, Adam King Feeney, Jacob Ludwig Olofsson, Sasha Yatchenko Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. KEHLANI LOVES AND STANS CAMILA CABELLO JUST AS MUCH AS WE ALL DO.

After being asked by a fan on Snapchat what her favourite Camila song is, the 'Touch' singer was quick to respond that it's 'Never Be the Same'. "Whatever that is, it's so f***ing fire, she be singing her a** off. Boy. " We couldn't agree with her any more.

"Y'all gonna give sis her credit she's f***ing incredible. She sounds the exact same live too" added Kehlani.

Kehlani praising Camila Cabello and “Never Be The Same”: “Y'all gon give sis her credit, I know that! She's f*cking incredible. She sounds the exact same live too!” pic.twitter.com/SmCgSRtIS0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 4, 2018

This isn't the first time that Kehlani and Camila Cabello have showed appreciation for each other. Kehlani recently posted hilarious photos of Camila Cabello posing for paparazzi in airport security with caption on her Instagram and Camila responded.

The 'She Loves Control' hitmaker wrote: "omg @kehlani this made me laugh so hard".

Not only that but the stars also both won Billboard Women In Music awards last year.

omg @kehlani this made me laugh so hard pic.twitter.com/VbCiit8iTx — camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 16, 2018

Fingers crossed that this mutual love leads to a collaboration.

We need a new Kehlani and Camila song in our lives ASAP.

Words: Sam Prance