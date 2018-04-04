Kehlani Praises Camila Cabello’s Talent on Snapchat
We love these two...
Kehlani and Camila Cabello are two of the biggest artists in the world today. Kehlani is currently wowing arenas night after night on Demi Lovato's Tell Me You Love Me Tour and Camila is breaking records left, right and centre with her debut solo album.
And it turns out that they are big fans of each other. Kehlani just praised the 'Havana' superstar on Snapchat.
WATCH CAMILA'S 'NEVER BE THE SAME' VIDEO HERE...
YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. KEHLANI LOVES AND STANS CAMILA CABELLO JUST AS MUCH AS WE ALL DO.
After being asked by a fan on Snapchat what her favourite Camila song is, the 'Touch' singer was quick to respond that it's 'Never Be the Same'. "Whatever that is, it's so f***ing fire, she be singing her a** off. Boy. " We couldn't agree with her any more.
"Y'all gonna give sis her credit she's f***ing incredible. She sounds the exact same live too" added Kehlani.
This isn't the first time that Kehlani and Camila Cabello have showed appreciation for each other. Kehlani recently posted hilarious photos of Camila Cabello posing for paparazzi in airport security with caption on her Instagram and Camila responded.
The 'She Loves Control' hitmaker wrote: "omg @kehlani this made me laugh so hard".
Not only that but the stars also both won Billboard Women In Music awards last year.
Fingers crossed that this mutual love leads to a collaboration.
We need a new Kehlani and Camila song in our lives ASAP.
Words: Sam Prance