Kelela Announces 'All It Took' Documentary Film

Obsessed with Kelela's album, just like us?

Well, we have good news: the 'LMK' singer has just announced a film titled All It Took with an online trailer, and it looks like it'll chronicle the making and release of her wonderful debut album.

"'All It Took' (2017), a film by Wu Tsang. Coming soon," she posted. "Featuring the debut album Take Me Apart.

The trailer shows Kelela recording in the studio, venturing out and about, and performing for a crowd of fans onstage at a festival.

That may sound like the expected from an artist's documentary but this won't be any old film, as Kelela's ultra-cool, effortless style is evident all over the glossy 40-second clip.

Getty Images

Take Me Apart was released earlier this month, almost exactly two years after her 2015 EP Hallucinogen dropped, to huge critical acclaim.

The incredible album was lead by the club anthem 'LMK', which is one of our favourite songs and videos of the year.

Hopefully the wait for All It Took isn't too long...

All It Took, a film by Wu Tsang.

coming soon 💖 pic.twitter.com/JQoftkjSX3 — Kelela (@kelelam) October 27, 2017

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.